Hampshire Trojan Scarf
The Hampshire boys soccer team is selling scarves. These are 62” long x 7” wide. Made with premium HD Knit. Perfect for Trojan fans of all sports – not sport specific. These are double sided with Hampshire on one side and Trojans on the other. Scarves are $20 each. Contact a member of the boys soccer team to get your scarf before Christmas.
Capon Bridge Bengals win Powderpuff Flag Football Championship
Two out of the past 3 years the Bengals have captured the Powderpuff flag football championship. The group is comprised of Bengal cheerleaders who wait all year to have a chance to play a sport they love.
