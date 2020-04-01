Two weeks ago (which feels like 2 years ago), I pressed pause on my sports writing career to invest in West Virginia’s newest online industry: #COVID-19 reporter.
Heading into my 3rd week, I am well versed with some insider lingo. For example, using the term “COVID-19” is much more scholarly than writing “coronavirus.”
“COVIDIOTS” are people who high-five strangers, huddle together in large groups and cross state borders just for fun.
With my deeply rooted understanding of novel coronavirus, I rank among the elite coronavirus disease experts, along with:
- Karen on Facebook (helicopter mom / virus aficionado)
- My friend, who knows a doctor
- Gov. Bob Evans
- Joe Exotic
- Me
Dropped from the rankings: DHHR.
My COVID credibility took a hit last week as I published an official press release, fresh off the DHHR Twitter feed.
Let me say this: as a stat book connoisseur, the accuracy of statistical data is at a premium. Who won the game? Final score? Leading scorer? Precision of these stats is a must.
Just ask Hampshire High’s Drake Keckley, an elite statistician for the Trojan basketball team. Drake takes immense pride in the accuracy of his stat book, calculating every last detail and double-checking his work with a fine-tooth comb before submitting it to me.
Drake knows mistakes make my cheeks turn crimson while my teeth start grinding. If I spot a miscalculation, I start mumbling gibberish in disbelief at the maddening-but-innocent error. When team free-throw percentage is misreported in my article, I’m embarrassed and it gnaws at me like a beaver.
The DHHR published their version of a stat book last week, with a key statistic primed for a headline. Number of deaths in West Virginia: 1.
“WV’s first death from COVID-19, a patient from Morgantown’s nursing home confirmed.”
Every daily and weekly from every hill n’ holler splattered their subscribers with the heartbreaking news.
Nobody knew it wasn’t true.
Counter-reports trickled in from inside the nursing home while the story was being shared faster than a joint at Woodstock.
Then, my heart sunk as the director of the nursing home in Morgantown indicated the death report was inaccurate and the patient was still alive.
That hurt. Really bad. I misinformed my audience about the most critical pandemic of our lifetime. I have made my share of errors in reporting numbers, but a typo on a player’s batting average doesn’t hold the same weight as someone’s life.
Simply stated, that stat can’t be wrong. Not now. Not ever.
Instead of feeling a bite from a beaver, I felt a crunch from a crocodile.
My erroneous report had reached thousands online, and that same emotion of despair and melancholy echoed throughout the state.
In defense of the DHHR, prior to this pandemic there was never a need to update website numbers instantaneously for public consumption.
Until March, nobody visited the DHHR website, nobody followed them on Twitter, and nobody befriended them on Facebook (not even you, Karen!). However, it is safe to assume accuracy of data was always a top-level priority.
Simply put, how is it possible to misreport life and death?
There will never be an explanation that is suitable for that egregious error.
As I struggle in my metamorphosis from a Sports Editor to a COVID reporter, I long for the days of misreporting frivolous stats like rushing yards, where someone’s life doesn’t hang in the balance.
Safe to say, this statistical error has given me perspective on the stats that matter. o
