Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the WVDNR has delayed the Gold Rush trout stocking.
Although Gov. Jim Justice has repeatedly stated the trout stocking will continue, the WVDNR found it necessary to delay the promotion as streams are becoming more crowded.
DNR Director Steve McDaniel stated that they will stop publicizing the daily trout stocking locations.
