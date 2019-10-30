Fighting off tears of joy Trojan Head Coach Troy Crane talked about the emotions of achieving a long-term goal and winning the Region 2 Section 2 Championship.
“It puts an exclamation point on all of the hard work that our girls have done,” said Coach Crane.
The only blemish on the 2019 season record for Hampshire was a 4-1 loss the previous week against Jefferson, and the Trojans were out to get revenge.
Early in the contest Hampshire was peppering the Cougar backfield until the leading scorer Nicki McManamay went down after receiving a boot to the knee.
The entire stadium went silent as the talented Hampshire striker shrieked in pain from the kick and was carted off the field. Just 8 minutes into the game, the score was still 0-0 and this was perhaps the most challenging part for the Trojans all night; could they overcome an injury to their elite speedster. The answer was a resounding yes. Perhaps in seasons past, an injury to a star player might have derailed the team, but this squad is different. This squad is tough. This squad has depth.
“After Nicki went out, we actually got 3 shots on goal in the next 5 minutes, but that's where our strength of depth came into play,” explained Coach Crane.
“Our subs played a lot of minutes throughout the year and they were ready to step up and it showed.”
With McManamay sprawled out on a golf cart and receiving ice treatment from the trainer it was time for others to step up. The Trojans continued to keep the ball deep in Cougar territory and Jefferson got caught out of position and hauled down a Hampshire player in the box that resulted in a penalty kick.
Cool, calm, and collected, the talented senior Morgan Pyles took the PK and buried the ball in the back of the net to give Hampshire a 1-0 lead.
“I’ve played soccer for so long and have taken so many penalty kicks it was kind of easy for me and it just came naturally,” Morgan Pyles stated describing the PK.
Hampshire carried a 1-0 lead into halftime but just 8 minutes into the 2nd half Jefferson’s Ellie “Cheeseburger” Cunningham found the back of the net to knot the game at 1-1.
Although momentum favored the Cougars early in the 2nd half, things changed the minute Hampshire’s star striker returned to the field with bandages and braces wrapped around her leg.
It didn’t take long for Nicki McManamay to make her presence felt. With just under 24 minutes remaining in the 2nd half and the game tied 1-1, Nicki gained possession of the ball and bolted down the right sidelines. As soon as she gained advantage on her defender, Nicki blasted a shot from outside the box that crossed in front of the goaltender and found its way to the opposite corner of the net to give Hampshire a 2-1 lead.
If that kick goes 2 inches to the right, the Cougar goaltender makes the save, 2 inches to the left, that ball bounces off the post. But Nicki nailed it perfectly.
Less than 60 seconds later Hampshire has possession deep in Cougar territory when an aggressive foul sent Emma Shreve flying and the Trojans were rewarded with a direct kick.
Morgan Pyles stepped up and blasted a beautiful cross to her senior teammate Emma Shreve who jumped in the air and redirected the ball using her forehead into the back of the net sending the Rannells Field crowd into a frenzy.
“I was off earlier with my direct kicks so I wanted to come through, so I told Emma to go to back post and I would meet her there,” explained Pyles.
“It felt really good to get redemption on the foul that pulled me down,” said Emma Shreve.
“We talked about how situational sets would be pivotal to winning games, and that was simply a beautiful play,” exclaimed Coach Crane.
That play ended up being the game-winning goal as Jefferson’s Jordan Stott managed to score with just 3 minutes remaining in the game, but the comeback fell short and Hampshire celebrated their first AAA sectional championship.
“At first it felt like I didn’t win at all because I was so tired, but once I got home and realized what we accomplished it was really cool,” explained Shreve.
Next up the girls take on Hedgesville (15-1). The only blemish on the Eagles record was a 1-0 loss to the Washington Patriots. Hedgesville knocked off Martinsburg 2-1 in the sectional championship to earn their bid into regional play.
(Note: The Hampshire girls soccer program has won a sectional title previously in 2002 defeating Keyser 2-0. That team was not in class AAA as the regions and sectionals were combined into a single class system at that time.)
Girls Class AAA regionals:
Region 1: Morgantown (16-2-1) at Wheeling Park (17-1-3)
Region 2: Hedgesville (15-1) vs. Hampshire (17-1-1) at Spring Mills
Region 3: Greenbrier East (14-3-1) at George Washington (14-5-2)
Region 4: Parkersburg South (10-7-2) at Hurricane (19-2)
