SUNRISE SUMMIT – The 2020 West Virginia high school wrestling championships begin tomorrow, Thursday Feb. 27 in Huntington at the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.
A total of 9 Trojans are headed southwest and several grapplers have their eyes fixated on the podium hoping to place in the top 6.
Leading the charge is senior Ben Lambert who finished 2nd in regionals and is a threat to take home a top 3 finish at states. Ben finished the year with an outstanding record of 37-2 with both losses coming at the hands of Jamie Kilmer of Musselman, who finished 1st.
The 285-pound class is loaded with talent but Lambert is ready for the challenge.
“My goal is to finish on the podium and hopefully in the top 3,” said Lambert.
Another senior that has a chance to end up on the podium is Hunter Staub.
The 182-pounder finished 4th at regionals, but don’t let that finish fool you because Hunter was incredibly sick with the flu when wrestling at Spring Mills.
Hunter has been ranked top 4 in the state all season and there is a good chance he can walk away from the Big Sandy Superstore Arena with a medal around his neck.
“My goal is real simple, place in the top 6,” said Staub.
Perhaps the major factor that will determine Hunter’s finish will be his health.
“It’s iffy, but I am getting better.”
Hampshire head coach Ed Hardinger hopes to watch both of his seniors land on the podium.
“I would like to see them place but it’s going to be rough,” said Hardinger.
With 9 wrestlers headed to Huntington, Coach Hardinger is keeping the goal simple for his squad, “Win as many matches as we can and try and score as many points as we can.”
If you are looking for a couple of dark horses to do some damage, watch out for junior Luke Alkire in the 170-pound weight class and freshman Jacob Staub in the 195-pound division.
Luke Alkire has continued to add to his repertoire of skills throughout the season and had an excellent showing at regionals with a 2nd place finish. Jacob Staub is strong as an ox with an aggressive mentality when on the mat.
The first session begins at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. The 2nd and 3rd sessions will take place on Friday starting at 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. respectively. The 4th session starts at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday morning and will feature the consolation semifinals and consolation finals.
The championship finals will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday evening. o
