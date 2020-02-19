I’m staring at my phone trying to comprehend the snowballing mess at Hampshire High and what took place at the BOE meeting and suddenly my mind deviates towards an object that has changed my life.
It's my charcoal gray Fitbit attached to my wrist.
It is buzzing and vibrating simultaneously with firework graphics that praise my heroic efforts of clearing 10,000 steps for the day. Hooray for me! Check that box off the list of things I accomplished today.
So the inspiration to purchase the Fitbit was to help improve my daily workout regimen. After my courageous performance in the Harlem Superstars game last month, (8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists), I was wiped out for weeks trying to recover. As the gray hairs on the side of my head remind me, I'm not a young lad anymore.
Typically my daily exercise routine was to rely on the pooch to let me know when we walked long enough, but since she turned 10-years old, she has tried to cut corners on her commitment to exercise as well. (Editor's note: that's a blatant lie, Nittany can run for days; it's Nick who is looking toward the car after jogging a 1/4 mile on a frosty February afternoon.) But, no more. In 2020, my personal resolution was to improve my health. A little more salad (yuck), a little less chicky nuggies (yum yum).
To be honest, I have a love/hate relationship with technology. I'm not about to let some brainless piece of metal with a plastic strap tell me what to do and what's good for me. I know me, and me is good.
But the more I wear it, the less Unabomber Manifesto I become.
It is incredible that I can instantly analyze my heartbeat (a score of 100 is good, right?) or receive feedback on my inconsistent sleeping habits. (Apparently crashing on the couch with Sports Center blaring while battling for leg space with the pooch does not offer quality REM sleep. Who knew?)
The most intriguing feature on the Fitbit is the number of steps walked. And this is where I become skeptical. How does this mindless piece of machinery know the difference between my arm swing while walking compared to my arm swing when giving the pooch a big pet for being a good girl? My hypothesis: It don't.
So I put it to the test. On Saturday morning I took the pooch for her morning walk then hopped into my blue Honda for a journey to Spring Mills. Upon closing my door, I jotted down the number of steps I had taken so far, 1,185. With my butt planted firmly in my seat and driving the speed limit from Romney to Martinsburg, I completed my journey without a stop in less than 70 minutes.
To my chagrin, the Fitbit displayed 1,290 steps completed. That means I took 105 steps while buckled up. Considering I'm 6'1 and several pounds north of 220, it is virtually impossible to do any walking in my Civic. So did I just prove the Fitbit wrong? Not really, but I did press the accelerator over 105 times, so maybe it gave me half steps.
Anyway getting back to my original point, I have a love/hate relationship with technology. I love the fact I have a new device that helps motivate me to complete the Paul Clovis Trail in less than 60 minutes, but yet I am still skeptical on the accuracy of the stats provided. Either way, I try to embrace new technology when it comes along, especially when that technology intertwines with athletics/sports.
Speaking of embracing new technology, it’s now time for me to make my next TikTok video.
