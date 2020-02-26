From afar, the conclusion I draw for the inspiration to the most recent changes to the girls basketball sectional / regional classifications is that the SSAC has made adjustments with competitive balance in mind.
Just 1 month ago, region I in AAA consisted of:
Section 1: Grafton, Weir, Wheeling Central, Oak Glen
Section 2: Hampshire, Keyser, Elkins, Berkeley Springs
On Monday night realignments were sent out by the WVSSAC to principals and athletic directors across the state with the following message.
“Dear Principals and ADs,
Attached are the Regional and Sectional alignments. You will notice there have been changes made to the version that was sent to you earlier. Changes were made due to comments from Principals and ADs as well as our Board of Directors.”
Grafton and Elkins have been removed from Region 1 while North Marion has been inserted into Section 1 Region 1. Therefore the updated classifications in AAA look like:
Region I
Section 1: North Marion, Weir, Wheeling Central, Oak Glen
Section 2: Hampshire, Keyser, Berkeley Springs
Region II
Section 1: East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Grafton, Philip Barbour
Section 2: Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty Harrison, Lincoln, Robert C. Byrd
Region III
Section 1: Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside
Section 2: Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville
Region IV
Section 1: Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield
Section 2: Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, St. Joseph Central, Wayne
The question that comes to mind, is why?
Changes without explanation force people to speculate and comprehend the thoughts of the WVSSAC, which to me is a lesson in futility.
I believe the sports authority of high school athletics should arm athletic directors, sports editors, and principals with some bullet points on why certain decisions were made. If not, these changes are published and a barrage of questions storm Facebook’s timeline and my only explanation is to use the “I don’t know emoji” to answer questions.
Looking through the lens of a Trojan girl hoopster, dropping Elkins out of section 2 is fine by me, however the swapping of Grafton and North Marion is puzzling.
Clearly geography, distance, and the cost of travel was not a concern to the committee as the three schools from Marion County are now separated into 2 different regions.
East Fairmont and Fairmont Sr. will still compete within region II while North Marion was shipped to region I.
Breaking up schools within county borders seems ludicrous, but perhaps this is a quiet attempt to make the competitive balance of each region more even.
Dating back to the 2014-15 season, the championship game in class AA has featured either Fairmont Sr. or North Marion. Coincidentally, North Marion and Fairmont Sr. will now have clear paths to states without playing each other.
Since the basis of change was due to comments from principals and AD’s, it appears administrators from Marion County screamed Redrum with such conviction that SSAC officials deemed it necessary to split these two behemoths so each has a more favorable path to Charleston.
I could be wrong, but without explanation I am forced to use speculation. o
