Burt Gayleard

Burt Gayleard was a sharp shooter in Preston on Saturday afternoon knocking home 4 goals in a 9-2 scrimmage victory over the Knights. After weather canceled scrimmages with Keyser, the Trojans are ready to start the regular season with a game on Saturday in Sunrise Summit against a talented Bishop Walsh squad with kickoff scheduled for 1 p.m. 

 Kathy Strawn, Facebook

