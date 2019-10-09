The club teaches the same wrestling format used in high school and college wrestling. Wrestlers are classified by both age and weight for competition.
The Mat Club practices 3 nights per week until the matches begin and twice per week thereafter.
The club will once again compete in the Mason Dixon League, which features teams from the surrounding West Virginia and Virginia area, and tournaments in that league will be held on weekends during December, January and February.
The club will also attend other tourneys around the area, including state competitions.
The registration fee for the Hampshire Mat Club is $25. To register, log onto our website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out the program registration form, which is located at the bottom of the home page.
The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757. You may also register in person at the HCP&R Office at 90 N. High St. in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Basketball clinic
Plans are complete for our 7th annual Jump Start Basketball Clinic. Jump Start is open to all boys and girls in grades 3 through 8.
The girls’ clinic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 9, from noon until 4 p.m. at the HHS gym. The boys’ clinic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16, and will be split into 2 sessions.
Grades 3 and 4 will meet from 8 to 10 a.m., followed by grades 5-through-8 from 10 until noon. Registration fee for Jump Start will be $10.
Jump Start will focus on individual and team skills and fundamentals. Julieanne Buckley, girls’ head basketball coach at HHS, will run the girls’ session, and Dan Alkire, head boys’ basketball coach at HHS, will run the boys’ clinics.
To register for the clinics, log onto the HCP&R website, hampshirecountyparks.com, and fill out and then send the Program Registration Form, which is located at the bottom of the home page. The registration fee may then be mailed to HCP&R at P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or you may bring the fee with you the day of the clinic. You may also register in person at the HCP&R office at 90 N. High St. in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registrations will also be accepted at HHS the day of the clinic.
Jump Start is a great way to get prepared for our upcoming youth basketball leagues, Biddy Buddy and the Intermediate Basketball League. Don’t miss this chance to learn to play the game the Trojan Way.
New conference center
The day has finally arrived to begin construction on the new conference center at Hampshire Park. The old building is gone, and the site has been leveled and compacted.
Pioneer Pole Buildings from Schuylkill Haven, Pa., delivered the materials on Oct. 2, and they are set to drill the holes and start building on Thursday, Oct. 10.
Construction is expected to take 10 to 14 days. Once the shell is finished, we will employ a local contractor, yet to be determined, to complete the work on the interior of the facility.
The 6,600-square-foot conference center will be heated and air conditioned for year-round use and will be available for a variety of functions, including:
• 4-H Camp
• Weddings
• Wedding Receptions
• Business Meetings
• Business Conferences
• Family Reunions
• Birthday Parties
• Baby Showers
• Retreats
• Camps for Organizations
• Anniversary Celebrations
• Craft Shows
• Class Reunions
• Holiday Celebrations
• Picnics
If you have questions about the project, or if you are interested in contributing to it, call HCP&R at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com.
King’s Dominion tickets
Hampshire County Parks and Recreation has once again entered into an agreement with King’s Dominion to offer discount tickets to the park for this fall.
These are any-time tickets that are good for admittance to the park any day that it is open. The park will remain open until the end of October.
The price for each ticket is $38, which is a considerable savings from the normal $68 admission price. These tickets can be purchased at the HCP&R office at 90 N. High St. in Romney any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you can’t make it to the office, give us a call at 304-822-7300 or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make arrangements to get your tickets to you. o
