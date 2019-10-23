A hat trick is the achievement of three goals in a game. The term first appeared in 1858 in cricket to describe H.H. Stephenson’s taking three wickets with three consecutive deliveries. Fans held a collection for Stephenson and presented him with a hat bought with the proceeds. The term was first used in print in 1865. In North America the term was popularized in the 1940’s when a Toronto haberdasher would give free hats to players on the Toronto Maple Leafs when they scored three goals in a game. o
