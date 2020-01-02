Trojans halt Washington 68-66
SUNRISE SUMMIT — Leading 58-38 with 5:45 left in the 4th quarter, the Trojans looked poised to wrap up 2019 with a comfortable win over sectional rival Washington.
Not so fast my friend.
After Patriot point guard Terrance Jones was ejected from the game for spewing four-letter words towards multiple officials, momentum seemed to favor the Green and White, however the kids dressed in red rallied together and mounted a furious comeback in the 4th quarter scoring 31 points, but that was not enough to overcome the 20-point deficit as Hampshire hung on to win 68-66.
“Double-technical fouls always seems to spark a team,” coach Danny Alkire commented postgame on the scoring outburst from Washington.
“It lit a fire under their butts, and our guys were a little content, thinking we already had it in the bag. That’s a great teaching point and a learning lesson moving forward. It doesn’t matter if you are up 20 with 5 minutes left to go, or down 20, there is still plenty of game to be played.”
Part of the reason Hampshire was able to grab a 20 point lead late in the 2nd half was their ability to control the pace of the game for the first 3 quarters.
“It all starts on the defensive end for us,” Alkire explained.
“One thing we couldn’t let them do is get transition baskets.”
Scoring was a herculean task for Washington as they tallied just 11 points in the 1st, 12 points in the 2nd, and 12 points in the 3rd.
Meanwhile Hampshire dropped 17 points in the 1st, 14 points in the 2nd, and 17 points in the 3rd to snag a 48-35 lead heading into the final stanza.
In addition to setting the pace early in the game, Hampshire was able to secure victory with their success at the charity stripe going 18-for-25 (72%).
Scoring leader Trevor Sardo finished the game with 20 points going 9-for-9 at the free throw line in the 2nd half.
“I just took deep breaths, stayed calm, and executed the shot,” Sardo said with a smile.
Christian Hicks had a monster game in the paint scoring 13 points off of 6 field goals.
“Smooth” Drew Keckley was once again consistent throughout the contest notching a field goal in every quarter and finishing the game with 11 points.
Danny Moylan led the Patriots with 20 points while Liam Morris and Jaylen Pooler both finished with 14.
Last season the Trojans lost to Washington in all 3 games, including a 48-46 loss in the sectional playoffs.
“It feels good to beat them,” said Alkire.
“The difference is that we have kids that were in that position last year and now we have a little better understanding of how to win games.”
The 2019-20 season has started remarkably for Hampshire as they have established a 4-1 overall record, with a 4-game winning streak at home.
Next up for Hampshire is a sectional game at home against Jefferson on Jan. 3 with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. o
