PETERSBURG – After 1 season at the helm of the Romney Pioneers, head coach Donny Evans has accepted the head coaching position at Petersburg High School.
“It has always been a goal to become a head coach,” said Evans.
“I wanted the opportunity to be able to lead and develop young men on and off the field. Football is a tool that can help us develop and learn how to deal with things that we may not otherwise deal with. I want to use football in that capacity to push our student athletes past their limits to get better each day and develop a winning attitude.”
Coach Evans replaces Winston Redman who spent 1-year as the man in charge of the Vikings program, posting a 4-6 overall record in 2019.
Although the Vikings did not make the class ‘AA’ playoffs last season, they are just one season removed from a team that went 7-2 in the regular season before being knocked out by Nicholas County in the playoffs.
After that fantastic season, 4-year head coach Kevin Board left to take a job in Ohio.
One reason Coach Evans believes he is the right man for the job is the mindset and fit with the program.
“I believe Petersburg wants to be competitive and they want their student athletes to develop on and off the field,” said Evans.
“I’m very competitive but also understand it takes hard work and sacrifice to be successful. I want our student athletes to set goals and reach those goals regardless of the obstacles we may face.”
One thing is for sure: Coach Evans has a ton of experience as he has spent time on the sidelines coaching football for over 10 years from middle school to varsity, and single ‘A’ to triple ‘AAA’.
“I have been a part of losing and winning seasons and understand what it takes to be successful,” said Evans.
Speaking of class ‘A’, the Petersburg Vikings will shift from class ‘AA’ to ‘A’ starting with the 2020 season as part of the reclassifications that happened across the state.
With more balance on the schedule, the Vikings are poised to make noise in class ‘A’.
“We have a very challenging schedule,” Evans stated.
“If we want to reach the goals we set forth, the next game is circled and we have to prepare ourselves for that game. If we do the small things, everything else will take care of itself.”
The season opens up with Berkeley Springs on Aug. 28.
Perhaps the biggest game on the schedule for local fans will take place on Oct. 9 as the Vikings come to Rannells Field to play on the new turf against the Trojans.
Last season Petersburg beat Hampshire 29-14 in Grant County, so Hampshire is looking to avenge that loss, especially playing at home with new digs under their feet.
Coach Evans expects big things from Petersburg, including upgrading facilities. One of the upgrades will include a new storage locker room as the old fieldhouse caught fire and burned to the ground late last fall.
Also, there are plans of building a new multi-sports complex adjacent to the field. Rumor has it, the Vikings plan to unveil 3 new sets of jerseys this during the 2020 season.
Perhaps the toughest part about accepting the Viking job was leaving the Hampshire County football family, including the kids at Romney Middle.
“I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to have coached at Hampshire and Romney,” Evans stated.
“I challenged them [the Romney players] to continue to grow and develop and not allow walls and circumstances dictate their future. Continue working hard and getting better each day. Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.”
While it is always difficult to get started with a new job, during this COVID-19 pandemic it can be extra challenging.
“The biggest challenge to date is getting to meet with my coaches, players, parents and community during this time. We have been using technology to communicate and get information out. We are trying to make everything as seamless as possible when we do get back out on the field.”
Hopefully this national nightmare will end soon so Coach Evans can lead his group of young men onto the field at the start of the 2020 football season. o
