Last Friday, (Nov. 8th) my buddy, Dakota Janowitz, and I hopped in the truck after work, and made the nine hour trip to western Indiana for a few day, public land, Midwestern rut trip. With only having four full days, we decided that it would be best to take most of the day Saturday, and all of the midday's to put as many miles on our boots as possible to look for hot, fresh, sign.
We hiked nearly 11 miles on Saturday, many of which with tree stands on our backs. We found fresh buck sign in quite a few areas, but some of the hottest was 250 yards from one of the parking areas. This particular piece gets hit pretty hard, and we had run into multiple hunters already, so we pretty much discarded the fresh sign close to the road because we figured it must be all done during the night.
Dakota and I ended up getting into some really good stuff about 1.5 miles from the parking area, and setup on it for the evening and the following Sunday morning. Both of us saw multiple bucks, just nothing that we were looking for, so we decided to push a little deeper for the Sunday evening hunt. We were on young bucks again that evening, and Monday morning, but both agreed that there was not anything in that general area that we wanted to shoot, mainly because all of the rubs were small, and the young bucks seemed to be on does.
Both of us decided to move to another part of the property for the Monday evening hunt, as a major weather front was supposed to move in. Shortly after getting setup, snow began to hammer down on us, and the temps dropped from 45 degrees, to 20 in a matter of hours, with winds blowing upwards of 30 mph. It was truly one of the most miserable hunts of my life, but I stuck it out until dark, seeing just one spike. The weatherman was calling for 1-3 inches of snow, but we actually got around 6-7 during the evening hunt. It was literally to the point where my bow string was freezing to the cams. I honestly do not think I could have hit a deer if a big buck had come into range.
Not being too impressed with the area that I was hunting, I pulled my stand down after it got dark, with plans to look at maps, and make a plan for the morning. With temperatures dropping to a brutally cold -7 degrees, I decided that I would try the area close to the road where we had found all of the buck sign a few days prior, hoping that it was an "overlooked" spot, as there were no access trails or anything in the area.
Tuesday morning, Dakota dropped me off at the nearest parking lot, and he headed back to the place that he had hunted the evening before. While he was doing that, I slipped onto a point, just off of the edge of the ravine where we found all of the buck sign. Shortly after daylight, I saw a 145ish inch ten point cruising in the ravine below me. I ripped out a grunt and he turned on a dime and walked up onto the point that I was on, but stopped 35 yards away, facing me. After staring my direction for a few minutes, the buck turned and circled downwind, and caught a whiff of me, ending the encounter. Shortly after that, a two-year old 8 point read the script and walked by me at 15 yards. At this point, I was pretty excited because I figured that this area must in fact be overlooked, and may actually be pretty good.
Around 9:30, I turned around and saw a beautiful 125 inch eight point walking right up the point that I was sitting on, just like the young buck had earlier. I quickly stood up and grabbed my bow, lowering my neck gator as I did so. The buck quickly cruised into range, and I went to full draw as his head went behind a tree. On cue, the buck stopped on his own at 15 yards, and I sent an arrow right through both lungs. Dakota and I recovered the buck quickly, and decided to pack him out because he had fallen into a steep ravine, and we knew that it would take forever to drag him up out of it.
While we were packing him out, we stopped next to the tree that I killed him out of and looked down into the ravine where I had seen all of the bucks. Low and behold, there was another good one cruising the bottom of it. We actually thought might walk by us close enough for Dakota to get a shot, but ended up wondering off.
In the few days that we were out there, we put on a total of 19.2 miles, per the GPS on my phone, but ended up getting on the best action practically right next to the truck. It doesn't happen like that very often, but it certainly opened my eyes to finding "overlooked" spots. Hunts like this really aren’t terribly expensive, especially if you throw in with a buddy. Between gas, food, tag, and hotel, I bet we only had $400 in the trip apiece, which is doable for a couple of 24 year olds like ourselves. We saw a couple of big bucks, and were able to take a nice one home with us. If you are on the fence about an out-of-state trip, go for it. They are not as intimidating as they seem. o
