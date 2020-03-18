SUNRISE SUMMIT – Excitement filled the air at Hampshire High last Wednesday as the Trojans made their 2020 debut with a scrimmage against John Handley.
Although Hampshire had some excellent pitching and some solid defensive play, the Judges were able to sneak away with a 5-2 victory in the preseason contest.
“I thought pitching wise we did pretty well,” said Trojan head coach Chad VanMeter.
“We struck out 14 kids over the course of 7 innings.”
The Trojans used a plateau of pitchers as 7 different kids took the rubber including Wes Landis, Tra Bryson, Alex Hott, Cohen Mowery, Grant Landis, Chase Walker, and Colin Hott. Each player pitched 1 inning and together they gave up 8 hits, 5 runs, 6 walks, with 14 strikeouts.
One of the kids who tossed an inning of ball was Cohen Mowery who returned to the rubber after fighting through an injury plagued season in 2019 that prevented him from taking the mound.
“Just seeing him out there and throwing a lot of strikes was great,” said Coach VanMeter.
“I thought he did really well and we were happy to see him out there.”
One of the areas that will be a challenge for Hampshire in 2020 is hitting the ball. With the departure of 5 outstanding hitters from last year’s squad, the Trojans will need to find a way to put the bat on the ball.
“You can’t replace any of those 5 seniors that we had. But the last thing to come in baseball is hitting. We have been working hard, we are looking to walk and we need to be looking to hit. If you’re not ready, you’re not going to make contact. We watched too many strikes go by us and struck out way too much.”
In fact Hampshire struck out a total of 9 times in the scrimmage.
Unfortunately the season ground to a halt on Friday as spring sports were suspended throughout the state due to COVID-19.
“Well I think first of all, I hate it for the 2 seniors we have, Matt Kerns and Ethan Champ, we also talked about things you can’t control. This is something completely out of our control. We can only control the things we can control,” explained Coach VanMeter.
Although the season is temporarily suspended, the threat of the season being canceled is a very real concern to Coach VanMeter.
“We are still thinking of some things we can do. But one thing is for sure, we might not play baseball but maybe we can figure out a way to honor these two seniors.”
