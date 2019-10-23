BERKELEY SPRINGS — The tough season continued on Friday night for Hampshire (0-8) suffering a 40-12 defeat to Berkeley Springs (2-5).
After neither team scored in the 1st quarter, the Indians exploded in the 2nd frame scoring 20 points while the Trojans managed to hit pay dirt twice to make the score 20-12 entering the half.
The second half, Berkeley Springs dominated the game as they notched 14 points in the 3rd quarter and 6 more in the 4th and kept Hampshire off the board.
“We weren't able to put the ball in the endzone and defensively our guys didn't execute well,” said Hampshire Head Coach Aaron Rule.
“As a staff we have got to figure out how to get the guys to step up to the challenges of making more plays than the other team and playing a full four quarters.”
The Trojans struggled on 4th down as they converted 1 out of 6 attempts (17%), turning the ball over on downs 5 times. It wasn’t much better on 3rd down for the Trojans with a (20%) conversion rate going 2 for 10.
Sophomore QB Alex Hott had a nice day tossing the pigskin notching 14 completions for 220-yards and 2 touchdowns.
“Our offensive line does a great job of protection and when our wide receivers run the correct routes, catch the football, and are in open areas, our QBs are able to find them and move the football,” said Rule. “Our QB gains a lot of confidence and throws the ball very well when he is protected and guys run the correct routes and look for the football.”
Junior WR Trevor Sardo pulled down 8 passes accounting for 129 yards and 1 touchdown while senior Bryan Armstrong caught 2 passes for 30 yards and 1 TD. Ashton Haslacker had 3 receptions for 24 yards while senior Hunter Staub caught 1 ball for 27-yards. Jacob Whelan and Nevin Ludwick both hauled in 1 pass each for 6-yards.
On the ground Hampshire compiled 60 net yards rushing as Nevin Ludwick led the way with 6 carries for a total of 37-yards. Hunter Staub finished the game with 6 carries and a net total of 16-yards.
Defensively for the Trojans Nevin Ludwick led the team with 9 tackles. Brian Stump and Hunter Staub finished with 6 tackles, while Jon Moreland finished with 5.
For the Indians, Peyton Thompson scored 2 rushing touchdowns while running for 184-yards and Evan Thompson rushed for 123-yards and 1 touchdown. QB Gavin Barkley had 8 completions for 76-yards and 2 touchdowns.
Ross Tymir hauled in 2 touchdown receptions with a total of 38-yards.
Next up for Hampshire is a road game at Frankfort on Friday Oct. 25 while Berkeley Springs heads to East Fairmont. o
