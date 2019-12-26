SUNRISE SUMMIT — Attempting to hold off a furious comeback by the Campers, Hampshire held a 1 possession lead, 54-51, with under 10 seconds remaining on the clock.
Junior point guard Lainee Selan was fouled and sent to the free throw line, and although she had not yet scored a basket, she confidently stood at the charity stripe ready to take aim.
“I blocked everyone out and focused on making the shots,” Selan explained after the game. “I knew my team was counting on me and I didn’t want to let them down.”
Selan is known for her ability to distribute the ball, in both basketball and volleyball, but this time the team needed her to score the kill shot, and that’s exactly what she did.
“To be honest, I was a little nervous when Lainee stepped to the line,” said coach Julieanne Buckley.
Without flinching Lainee launched the first free throw and swish, then the 2nd with the same result to give Hampshire a 56-51 lead.
“She looked right at that basket and she was focused, she was confident, and she just knocked it down, and those were clutch. I was very proud of her performance,” said Buckley.
Although the game appeared to be out of reach, Allegany quickly stormed down the court and scored a 3-pointer to make the score 56-54 with under 5 seconds remaining.
In a cluster of confusion, Allegany was able to get the ball back after a Hampshire turnover and inexplicably the Trojans fouled Allegany with 0.5 remaining on the clock to give the Campers 3 foul shots and the chance to win or tie the game.
Luckily for the Green and White, Jordan Chaney missed all 3 free throws, which wrapped up the 56-54 win for the Trojans.
Throughout the contest these two teams battled as the lead changed hands 5 times.
Statistically for Hampshire Gracie Fields hammered home 17 points and Kat Corbin tossed in 14. Nicole Mcmanamay scored 7 points while Ellen Keaton and Danielle Davis each finished with 6.
Allegany was led by Kelsey O’Neal who torched the nets with 31 points while her teammate Katie Sterne added 10.
On Wednesday last week the Trojans lost a road game to Spring Mills 55-42. Gracie Fields and Ellen Keaton led the team in scoring finishing with 10 points apiece.
Kat Corbin scored 7 points and Danielle Davis tossed in 6. For the Cardinals Jada Brooks led the team scoring 19 points and Mya Griffin finished with 12.
After going (1-1) last week the Trojans enter 2020 with a (3-4) record.
Next up for Hampshire is a home game on Saturday Jan. 4 against Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy with tipoff scheduled for 2 p.m. o
