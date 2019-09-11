SHORT GAP — Hampshire paid a visit to Frankfort High last week to compete in a tri-match against the schools from Mineral County and pulled away with a convincing victory over the Golden Tornado but struggled against host Frankfort.
Hampshire got off to a hot start early in the 1st game but Frankfort mounted a quick comeback and stole the contest (25-20) followed by another game that mirrored the first with the Falcons winning (25-20) to win 2-0. Hampshire bounced back quickly as they beat Keyser 2-0 (25-17, 25-19) to pick up their first win of the season.
On Monday night, the Trojans took a trip to Cumberland and beat the Allegany Campers (25-22, 25-23, 25-20) to pick up the victory and improve to 2-1 on the season.
Although Hampshire sports a winning record, veteran head coach Megan Fuller points out several areas of improvement for the team, “We are very timid and slow on defense.”
Fuller continued, “This was the case against Frankfort and even more so against Allegany. We are not aggressively calling balls or communicating what is happening on the other side of the court well. Even when free balls are sent to us we are not passing them well enough to capitalize on our attacks the majority of the time. We are still trying to find combinations in the back row that work well for us. We will struggle to win games until we can defend more confidently.”
Although the defense has room to improve, there are some bright spots offensively led by Renee Killough and Lainee Selan,
“At this point in the season it is obvious that Renee is our workhorse both offensively and defensively. She reads what is happening on the opposite side of the floor well and creates offensive opportunities for herself even when passing is an obstacle,” said Fuller.
“I have to give Lainee a round of applause for chasing around our passes and trying to utilize them as best as she can with the opportunities that we leave available.”
A kid to keep your eye on who has shown significant signs of improvement is Emi Smith.
“Emi is doing a nice job of juggling learning two positions right now. She has good block timing at the net and is becoming more consistent with her attack timing,” said Fuller.
The JV squad was also in action on Monday night as they lost 2-0 to the Campers.
Next up for the volleyball team is a home game against Martinsburg on Thursday, Sept. 12, starting at 7:15 p.m. On Saturday, Sept. 14, the Trojans head to Parkersburg to play against the Big Red starting at 9 a.m. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.