SOUTH CHARLESTON — A West Virginia angler recently caught a state record grass carp in Hardy County. It’s the second record grass carp caught in the last two months.
John Miller of Lost City, W.Va., caught a 54.75-inch, 67.4-pound grass carp on Feb. 18 at Warden Lake, breaking the previous record for length (53.1-inch) recorded by Zach Adkins on Jan. 3, 2020. William Tucker still holds the record for weight with a 71.69-pound grass carp caught at Warden Lake in 2005.
Anglers who believe they may have caught a state record fish should check the current records in the fishing regulations at wvdnr.gov. Procedures for reporting a record catch also are included in the regulations. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.