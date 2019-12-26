My eardrums took a pounding last Friday as several Allegany supporters bellowed out their extensive vocabulary of four-letter words directed towards the biased zebras and the hometown Hampshire fans.
As insults rained down upon anyone wearing green, Camper backers informed me that I was an ignorant hillbilly who didn’t understand the finer points of the game of basketball, and I’ve never been more proud or astonished.
How did Camper fans know I became an official resident of West Virginia last Friday?
Were they psychic?
That’s right folks, it’s official, my drivers license has morphed from a hurryin’ hoosier to a hillbilly from the holler. Apparently with that metamorphosis, my understanding of the game of basketball has vanished while my hunger for pepperoni rolls and moonshine has multiplied by five.
One reason I was subjected to putdowns from clueless Camper fans was that I joined the HHS Trojan Media staff to help broadcast the game, primarily doing pregame analysis with Sam Blizzard and offering assistance to Trojan Media teacher Angel Blizzard throughout the game.
As loyal listeners to The Nick & Nittany Show know, I have been in partnership with Trojan Media to take advantage of their production expertise and bring high quality content to your ears.
How cool is it that home basketball games are streamed live through an app on your iPhone? (Or Android if you prefer inferior technology)
What’s not cool?
The vulgar background noise from opposing fans as Trojan media students attempted to provide color commentary throughout the contest. To put it bluntly, it’s bull crap.
Although requests were made repeatedly to refrain from shouting obscenities towards the referees and student athletes, those pleas fell upon deaf ears.
When shooting guard Gracie Fields juked a defender out of her shoes then utilized a euro-step while dropping a teardrop into the basket, normal fans would have acknowledged the incredible skillset on display to pull off that outstanding move. Not so.
Instead ignorant Camper backers screamed bloody murder that the hometown refs cheated and let Fields get away with traveling. (Oh no. Did clairvoyant Camper fans discover I stuffed greenbacks into manila envelopes addressed to officials prior to tipoff? Who knew the offspring of Nostradamus hailed from central Cumberland?)
Does writing a column attacking a fanbase lower myself to their level? Probably.
But somebody with a platform has to say something, and I have no objections to wearing the black hat.
Administration from Hampshire High should not be forced to chaperone opposing fans like kindergarten kids on a field trip.
This is high school basketball for gosh sakes. Accusing teams of cheating or unfair play is only valid if the New England Patriots are on the field.
The only way to coerce acceptable behavior is with the threat of being removed from the premises.
That’s simply embarrassing for anyone who calls him or herself an adult. As a man who attends sporting events for a living it’s a tiring routine.
I’m asking all fans to make a resolution in 2020.
Lets make it cool again to be classy. Lets refrain from vulgar language, and let’s be willing to accept that referees make calls that might be wrong. It’s not life or death; it’s just high school sports.
Personally from my childhood fans at hockey games were outrageous. I have been spit on, cussed at, threatened, hit with a shoe, and even had my car broken into because I had success on the ice.
Honestly, I can’t remember whether we won or lost those games but I can remember the horrific actions of those so-called “adults”.
Sports offer the opportunity to teach life lessons win or lose. Life isn’t fair. Sports aren’t fair. But the ability to act with integrity and class should supersede emotional outbursts.
Although my heritage was torn to shreds and my basketball knowledge attacked, this Hoosier has never felt more proud to be a called a hillbilly.
Happy New Year Hampshire. o
