EMU men's basketball seniors, Travis Clower of Romney and Christian Hansen of Manassas Park, Va., have been named to the 2018-19 NABC Honors Court by The National Association of Basketball Coaches recognized as men's collegiate basketball student-athletes who excelled in academics during the past season.
To meet the criteria for the Honors Court a student-athlete must be a junior or senior with a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher at the end of the academic year.
Clower graduated with a degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science playing in 100 games over his career. He averaged a career high 13.2 points per game in his senior season, and was among ODAC leaders in three pointers and free throws. For his career, Travis has made more than 43% of his three pointers.
Hansen graduated majoring in Psychology, playing in 46 games over his first two seasons. After an injury caused him to miss the 2016-17 season, he was able to play in 19 games over his final two years to finish with 243 points scored in his career.
The basketball men finished the 2018-19 campaign with a 10-16 record and a near upset in the first round of the ODAC Tournament. The Royals look to new faces next season after graduating a class of eight seniors. o
