The weather has broken and the recent snow has melted with warmer temperatures back in the forecast. Daylight savings time has caused us to spring forward with an extra hour of daylight in the evenings. The Spring Equinox takes place on March 19 marking the first official day of spring.
The birds are chirping and the buds on the trees are swelling and will soon burst into an array of beautiful colors. The grass will green up and add to the 20 shades of green that occurs in early spring. Spring is here and a welcome sight although this winter has been mild and wet with no shortage of rain.
I always look forward to spring and everything coming back to life.
The smells and sunshine heighten the senses and it just feels good to be outside again.
I’m waiting for it to dry out so I can plow the garden and get ready to put fresh vegetables in the ground. There’s something about fresh dirt and spring that go together. I’ll be hitting the ramp patch real soon.
The daffodils are out with their vibrant yellow flowers. The forsythia is blooming, adding even more yellow to the landscape. Serviceberry, redbuds, and dogwoods will follow adding even more color.
I heard the first “peep” from the Spring Peepers already, which is a sure sign of spring.
Those tiny tree frogs are always music to my ears and are calling now as well as the wood frogs.
Love is in the air as it’s the males making all the noise in hopes of attracting a female friend.
Once this snow melt moves through, the rivers will be back in shape to start fishing again. I can’t wait to wet a line and feel the tug of a fish as it’s been way too long since my last trip. Some of the best fishing of the year will take place in the next 3 months.
Fish slow their metabolism down during winter and don’t move very far to chase down food like they would in warmer water temperatures.
They’ll hold in the calmer pools and eddies out of the current to save energy.
As the snow melts away and air temperatures warm so will the water and the fish will become more active. The bugs will start hatching providing food for hungry fish. I’m getting excited just talking about it!
Spring gobbler season begins on April 20 this year and ends on May 16. The youth season will be on April 18 & 19.
I never get tired of waking up well before daybreak and climbing a high ridge just before the sun rises to hear those gobblers break the morning silence.
They have such a unique sound unlike any other wildlife living out there.
The signs of spring are all around and will become even more evident as the days wear on.
Cabin fever is starting to ease up and it’s good to see the sunshine and feel the warm rays from it once again. Now is a good time to start planning a few weekend getaways as the weather forecast is showing mild temperatures for the rest of the month.
You don’t have to travel very far as West Virginia is full of all kinds of neat and unique places.
I don’t know about you but I can’t wait to get out there! o
