Hampshire High alumna Hannah Lipps (elementary education) was one of twenty-five members of the West Virginia University track and field team named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Track and Field Team, as announced by the conference on Wednesday.
There were 36 women across the conference who earned the honor with a 4.00 grade point average (GPA), including seven Mountaineers. Redshirt senior Olivia Hill (exercise physiology), junior Bree Warren (communication sciences and disorders), redshirt sophomore Marianne Abdalah (biology), sophomore Tessa Constantine (management) and redshirt freshmen Peyton Kukura (elementary education), Malina Mitchell (sport and exercise psychology) and Avigail Radabaugh (exercise physiology) represented WVU on the first team with 4.0 GPAs.
Redshirt senior Candace Archer (coaching and sport education); redshirt juniors Antigone Archer (social work) and Sarah Wills (biomedical engineering); juniors Ellie Gardner (aerospace engineering) and McKenna Smith (occupational therapy); redshirt sophomores Amber Dombrowski (exercise physiology), Katherine Dowie (exercise physiology) and Hayley Jackson (multidisciplinary studies); sophomores Julia Brundin (exercise physiology), Molly DeBone (occupational therapy), Samantha Hatcher (nursing), Peter-Gay McKenzie (nursing), Audrey Schlosser (nursing) and Sada Wright (public health) and redshirt freshmen Hannah Lipps (elementary education) and Mikenna Vanderheyden (psychology) also earned first-team distinction.
Additionally, redshirt junior Kyrielle Williams (animal and nutritional sciences) and redshirt freshman Charlotte Wood (physical education and kinesiology) were named to the Academic All-Big 12 Second Team.
A total of 384 men’s and women’s student-athletes across the conference earned the distinction this year, including 232 women and 152 men. The women’s first team was comprised of 204 members, while there were 28 honorees on the second team.
First team members consist of those who have maintained a 3.20 or better GPA while the second team selections hold a 3.00 to 3.19 GPA. To qualify, student-athletes must maintain a 3.00 GPA or higher either cumulative or the two previous semesters. Freshmen and transfers are not eligible in their first year of academic residence.
