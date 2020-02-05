Sentinel shooting goes cold as Trojans surge in 2nd half
SUNRISE SUMMIT — After an emotional pregame ceremony that honored seniors Nicole Mcmanamay, Kat Corbin, Danielle Davis, and Jada Fout, the Trojans wiped away the tears and came out blazing hot then torched the nets down the stretch to pull out a 52-45 come from behind win.
“Obviously senior night is very important to me and very important to the kids and I try to go above and beyond on senior night and enjoy every minute of it,” Coach Buckley stated postgame.
“At this point in time of the season, it was a very good win for us, regardless of whether it was senior night or not. You can tell the fight of the seniors was there tonight.”
In the 1st quarter the Trojans were blistering hot thanks to Gracie Fields and Kat Corbin as they combined to score 19 points, grabbing a 21-17 lead after 8 minutes of play.
“They both had phenomenal games,” said Buckley.
Fort Hill adjusted defensive strategy in the 2nd putting more emphasis on guarding the perimeter and Hampshire’s hot start came to a halt as they failed to hit a 3-pointer and totaled just 4 points in the 2nd quarter.
Olivia Looker scored 10 of Fort Hill’s 12 points in the 2nd to give the Sentinels a 29-25 lead entering halftime.
Hampshire played lockdown defense in the 2nd half allowing just 16 points compared to the Trojans who scored 27.
Gracie Fields and Kat Corbin both finished with 17 points. After going 5-for-5 from the charity stripe against the Sentinels, the sharpshooting Corbin is now 36-of-40 (90%) on the season.
Defense and hustle was the recipe for success led by a couple of seniors.
“People like Dani and Jada did a great job of keeping the ball alive for Gracie and Kat to score,” said Buckley.
Both unselfish players constantly did dirty work throughout the game and both Dani Davis and Jada Fout added 5 points a piece to Hampshire’s total.
Freshman Hannah Ault finished the game with 6 points and point guard Lainee Selan chipped in 2.
After the victory the Trojans are now just 1 game under .500 with a 9-10 record on the season.
Although the week ended on a high note, the Keyser Golden Tornado dismantled Hampshire last Thursday 53-31.
Hampshire struggled to score all game long as they had more fouls than points throughout the first 13 minutes of play.
“Our defense tonight was solid from start to finish,” said Keyser head coach Josh Blowe.
“Our defense was focused on preventing anyone from catching, setting, and shooting.”
With the victory, the Golden Tornado sweeps the season series.
Next up for Hampshire is a pivotal road game against Jefferson on Friday, Feb. 7 with major playoff implications on the line. If the Trojans are able to pull off the victory, that should secure a first round bye in sectionals.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.