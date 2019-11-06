CHARLES TOWN — The Hampshire High girls soccer squad made it to their first ever AAA Region II title game but was defeated by Hedgesville 5-0. The Eagles retain their crown of regional champions as they punch their ticket to states once again.
As the score suggests, Hedgesville was able to slow down the Trojan attack.
“When you are excellent at possessing the ball like [Hedgesville], the other team doesn’t get many opportunities,” said Hampshire Head Coach Troy Crane.
The Eagles dominated ball possession in the first half, scoring 1 goal at the 29-minute mark while the Trojans struggled to get the ball deep into Hedgesville territory.
The lone bright spot in the first 40 minutes was a Morgan Pyles direct kick that almost crossed the goal line but the Hedgesville keeper jumped up and put a glove in the air to redirect the ball before it touched the back of the net.
The second half was all Eagles, all the time, as they blasted home 4 more goals to wrap up the title with a 5-0 win.
Although there were many factors that were disadvantages for the Trojans, including changing the date of the game, the weather, the long journey and the unfamiliar playing surface, Coach Crane refused to make any excuses for the loss.
“None of that mattered, they played excellent,” Crane stated.
Hampshire finishes the 2019 campaign with the best overall record in Trojan soccer history going (17-2-1).
Immediately following the game, tears were flowing from the eyes of seniors, but Coach Crane made it a point to offer his team words of encouragement, saying, “I know it hurts now, but be proud of what you accomplished.”
When looking back on the season, Crane felt like his team exceeded his expectations.
“The fact that the girls decided to put all the outside distractions aside and place the team goals first was very special. From the first day of practice till the last couple weeks, we improved in all phases of the game each week. The maturity, teamwork and kindness they showed for each other definitely exceeded my expectations,” said Crane.
Looking ahead, the Trojans lose 8 seniors, but there are some major players that will be returning to the team next season.
“The style we played and the effort it takes for success at this level is very demanding. Everybody has to rejuvenate their motivational minds. We will hit the weight room come spring.” o
