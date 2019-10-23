SUNRISE SUMMIT — Coming off a playoff berth from last season Coach Kevin Whiteman has his Frankfort squad rounding into shape to make a deep run in 2019.
The Falcons come into the contest with a (7-1) overall record having knocked off Moorefield, East Hardy, Berkeley Springs, Northern Garrett, Mountain Ridge, Washington, and most recently Petersburg. The only blemish on Frankfort’s record comes from an overtime loss at Weir.
The Falcons like to pound that rock and that's easy to do when you run behind a mean and physical offensive line led by David Blanco.
Frankfort has multiple threats in the backfield with a three-headed rushing attack led by Nick Marley, who is unafraid to lower the shoulder and run over defenders. Peyton Shanholtz is the shifty back that can find open lanes downfield, while J.J. Blank is the burner and can torch a defense in the open field.
Don’t underestimate QB Jensen Knotts who has the ability to spin the football and throw it deep in his first year under center for the Falcons. Just because the Falcons pound the pill doesn’t mean that can’t use a little play action to throw off the defense.
Frankfort has scored a total of 303 points so far this season, which averages out to 37.8 points per game.
Defensively the Falcons have flexed their feathers shutting out 2 opponents and keeping 4 teams in total to single digits.
On average the defense is only allowing 13.3 points per game.
Since 2007, the Trojans have knocked off Frankfort once, coming in 2016 when Hampshire won on Rannells Field 34-21.
The overall series heavily favors the Falcons as they hold a 12-31 advantage. The last time the Trojans won in Short Gap was a 15-14 victory in 2005.
Last year Frankfort beat Hampshire 47-12. In order for the Trojans to come out victorious, they will need to figure out a way to slow down the ground and pound of the Columbia blue. o
