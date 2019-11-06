SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Trojan volleyball team finished the regular season with an impressive overall record of (22-8-2) winning a pair of matches last week and dropping 1.
Against a stellar University team, Hampshire dropped the first set (8-25), but rallied back winning the next two sets (26-24, 25-22) to pick up the 2-1 victory in the tri-match. In a reversal of fortune against the Colts of Philip Barbour, Hampshire came out and won the 1st set (25-18), but dropped the next 2 sets (10-25, 15-25) to lose 2-1.
University has only lost 5 games so far this season and the Colts finished runner-up in AA states a season ago, needless to say, these teams were excellent.
“We knew going into these match-ups that they would be tough wins,” said Hampshire head coach Megan Fuller.
“Both teams have an incredible record and play tough competition throughout the season. In the past we have struggled to overcome the long ride to University and have not had our best showing there. Although we had another slow start with University we were able to keep building as the match went on and come out with a win.
“Philip Barbour came out a little slow against us in the first game and I think we took that for granted and assumed they would not improve as the match went on. The Colts have a rich history of success and stay calm and collected under pressure. I think they kept their composure better than we did when we were down.”
Statistical leaders for the Trojans against University; service points 15 – Kaley McDermeit, aces 3 – Kaley McDermeit, kills 7 – Renee Killough, assists 18 – Lainee Selan, digs 4 – Renee Killough, blocks 1 – Ellen Keaton.
Stat leaders against the Colts; service points 7 – Renee Killough, kills 4 – Madison Mathias, assists 6 – Lainee Selan, digs 3 – Taylor Richman, blocks 3 – Renee Killough.
To finish off the regular season the Trojans dismantled Keyser with ease 3-0 (25-18, 25-19, 25-12). Renee Killough led the team in service points, aces, kills, block, and digs while Lainee Selan finished with 14 assists.
The Hampshire spikers (22-8-2) will play host to Washington on Thursday, Nov. 7 for the section 2 championship starting at 7 p.m. The Trojans swept the Patriots in the regular season.
Coach Fuller believes the Trojans will win the sectional championship if the team serves well and communicates on serve receive.
During the regular season Hampshire swept Washington winning (3-2) at home, and (2-0) on the road. So what was the difference between the two games?
“We have had a bad habit of assuming what a match will be like before playing it,” said Fuller.
“I think that we sometimes decide the level of play that we will need instead of playing with all we have. Washington has some nice players and when their entire team is playing well they can be a force. Whichever team grabs the opening momentum will most likely be successful. Also, there have been times that Washington has not had the winning mind frame and it hasn't seemed like they believed they could win. This has changed for them and I think they realize their level of competitiveness has increased.”
On Saturday Hampshire will compete in the regional tournament at Musselman HS starting at 10 a.m.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.