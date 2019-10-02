Trojans knocked out cold in Frostburg
FROSTBURG — Although temperatures were in the mid-70’s on Friday night the Hampshire offense was bitter cold, rushing for -47 yards in a 36-0 shutout loss to Mountain Ridge.
The Miners dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage led by 3-star recruit Tre Smith who signed with the Maryland Terrapins 2 weeks ago. The 6’3 295-pound defensive lineman made his presence felt as he punished Trojan ball carries all game long.
While the Mountain Ridge line was excellent, part of the struggle running the ball was the lack of experience in the backfield, as the top 3 running backs listed on the depth chart were injured, not available, or hurt during the game.
In addition to the lack of running backs available, starting QB Tra Bryson was knocked out of the game in the 2nd quarter. Alex Hott came in and went 7-for-19 totaling 57 yards while Easton Shanholtz completed 3 passes for 19 yards.
The Miners came out and pounded the rock early and often, racking up 5 rushing touchdowns in the 1st half and running for a total of 300 yards in the game.
“I know the score doesn’t dictate it, but defensively I thought we played a pretty decent game,” said Hampshire Head Coach Aaron Rule.
“When you are playing with limited bodies and your starting defensive lineman and 2 linebackers are out early in the game, it limits what you can do. But I thought the guys that did come in the game stepped up.”
There were very few bright spots for the Trojans on Friday night as the team suffered a plethora of injuries to key starters.
Statistically for the Trojans Tra Bryson led the team with 4 rushes for a total of 12 yards and completed 2 passes for 16 yards. Christian Hicks was the leading receiver with 3 catches for 34 yards, while Bryan Armstrong hauled in 2 passes for 26 yards. Ashton Haslacker caught 2 balls for 9 yards, Jacob Whelan had 2 catches for 15 yards and Trevor Sardo had 3 catches for 8 yards.
“I was disappointed with the outcome, but overall, from the scope of things, it looks like a bright future for our younger guys,” stated Coach Rule.
Due to limited numbers available, the JV game against Keyser on Monday evening was canceled.
o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.