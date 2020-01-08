SHEPHERDSTOWN — For the 1st time this season the Hampshire girls swim team pulled out 2 wins in a Dual Meet format knocking off Hedgesville 53-28 and Brunswick 43-38 this past Saturday. The only loss of the day was against perennial eastern panhandle power Jefferson 70-23.
Coach Lisa Lease was thrilled with her teams’ performance.
“After having a lot of time off recently, it is really impressive they didn’t lose that much, and you can tell the girls are staying focused.”
On the boy’s side of the meet, Hampshire came up just 1 point shy against Brunswick losing 35-34. Jefferson beat the boys 76-10 and Hedgesville won 50-18. Although the Trojan guys fell short in all 3 matches, Coach Lease was still pleased with their efforts.
“I am happy the boys were able to maintain their status and times considering the fluctuating schedule of the holidays,” said Lease.
Highlights from the girls side of the meet include Bria Edgell’s blazing fast performance in the 50-yard freestyle finishing in 1st place (28.79) and Cali Kobasiar’s top finish in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:20.30). Jordan Haslacker posted a personal best in the 50-yard freestyle finishing 4th (29.98), while Alex Kile and Katie Dice also tallied personal bests.
In the 100-yard freestyle Cali Kobasiar took 2nd and Jordan Haslacker finished 3rd.
The combination of Bria Edgell, Cali Kobasiar, Maggie Odom, and Jordan Haslacker finished 3rd in the 200-yard medley.
The same combination took 2nd place in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of (1:58.19).
Maggie Odom finished 4th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:35.13) while Bria Edgell finished 3rd in the 100-yard backstroke (1:17.71). Alex Kile set a personal best in the backstroke finishing 5th (1:30.35).
Perhaps the most impressive performance of the meet was Taylor Kirk’s effort in the 500-yard freestyle, which she finished in 4th place with a time of (7:41).
This was Kirk’s first time swimming the grueling 20-lap event, and Coach Lease was smiling ear-to-ear when Taylor touched the wall.
“As a sophomore it took a lot of courage for her to step outside of her comfort zone and become a team player with an impressive performance,” said Lease.
Taylor talked about how it felt to finish the exhausting 500-yard freestyle event.
“At first I was iffy about it, but at the 10-lap mark I knew I could finish,” said Kirk.
“I just wanted to keep up with the people beside me. When I was done I didn’t know how I did, but I was so happy once the coaches told me how proud they were of my swim.”
Individually for the boys, Ethan Thorne finished 3rd in the 50-yard freestyle while Austin Eglinger took 5th. Austin Voit, Coltyn Kile, Anthony Voit, Gentry Shockey, and Ryan Quick all tallied personal bests in the 50-yard freestyle as well.
In the 100-yard freestyle Ethan Thorne came in 4th place and Austin Eglinger finished 6th. Coltyn Kile Gentry Shockey and Ryan Quick all posted personal bests in that same event.
The combination of Ethan Thorne, Austin Voit, Anthony Voit, and Austin Eglinger finished 3rd in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
The swim team takes a long hiatus, as they won’t return to the pool for a competition until Saturday Jan. 25.
Although the team won’t be swimming against other schools the team will still be swimming competitively with mock meets on Fridays.
“We are going to just train, train, train, and push kids to get better,” explained Coach Lease.
