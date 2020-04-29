The 1953 Romney Pioneers were the 1st and only Blue and Gray squad to win 10 games in a regular season. The Pioneers finished with an overall record of 10-1, as their only loss came in the West Virginia Class “B” State Championship Game came against Sistersville 27-12.
Although the Pioneers came up short when a state title was on the line, the list of accomplishments from the ’53 team is remarkable.
They were the first team to beat Keyser since 1942. They were the first team to have more than 1 player selected to the All-State First Team. Those 3 players include Tackle Dave Green; Quarterback Eddie Hartman; and End Sammy Lyons. Selected to the All-State Third Team was Fullback Roger Parker. Parker was also selected to the All-Northern First Team as a fullback, while Greene, Hartman and Lyons were selected to the All-Northern Second Team.
At the time the 1953 Pioneers were considered a team comprised of overachievers. Certainly the team was blessed with talent, but that talent only ran 1 level deep as the starting 11 shouldered most of the load.
According to Ron Pyles, a major deficiency of the team was found in its lack of reserve strength, which ultimately proved in the championship game against Sistersville to be the decisive factor.
Romney outplayed Sistersville for 3 quarters in the championship game, but because of a lack of reserve strength, they faltered badly in the 4th quarter of the game.
The 1953 defense was solid as the team gave up a total of 122 points on the season for an average of 11 points per game.The offense tallied 258 points in 1953 averaging 23.5 per game.
In their drive toward earning a berth into the state championship, the Pioneers faced 3 formidable opponents. Against University High, the Pioneers had to rally the troops twice to come from behind and win 21-19.
Against Farmington, the #2 ranked Class ‘B’ team in the state, Sammy Lyons showed his blazing speed by hauling in 2 touchdown passes from QB Eddie Hartman to squeak out a close 13-12 win.
By far the most gratifying and crucial win of the season came against Keyser when the Pioneers charged past the Golden Tornado 18-12 at home in the final game of the regular season. This win locked up a perfect regular season and secured Romney with a berth into the state title game.
In reflecting back over the accomplishment of the 1953 Pioneers, it is hard not to compare this squad with the only other RHS team to play for a state championship, the 1949 Pioneers. When comparing the 2 teams, the ’53 Pioneers had a better passing attack whereas the ’49 Pioneers had a stronger offensive line with bigger and more powerful running backs and greater team depth. The ’49 team scored more points on average (32.2 compared to 23.5), and allowed fewer points defensively (6.5 compared to 11.0)
The strongest argument for the ’53 squad is that they beat a 3-loss Keyser squad 18-13 where the ’49 Pioneers lost to a 2-loss Golden Tornado team 13-7.
When attempting to shuffle between the ’61 Pioneers and the ’53 Pioneers, I gave the nod to the team that went undefeated.
However as with most things in life, as the old adage tells us, “All good things must come to an end.” For many of the faithful who followed the fortunes of the Blue and Gray Coach Dick McElwee’s departure from RHS was the end of a good thing. At the conclusion of the 1954 school year, Coach McElwee resigned as head coach of RHS to accept the head coaching job at Charleston High. o
