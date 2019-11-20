Capon Bridge Bengals bow out of playoffs in first round
The Bengals D team lost 19-0 vs. Fauquier Falcons while the C team lost 26-12 vs. Winchester Redskins. Renick Billmeyer and Trey Jenkins scored touchdowns. The Capon Bridge B team lost 41-12 vs. Winchester Eagles. Landon Eversole ran a 36 yard touchdown and threw a 58 yard pass to David White to make it 21-12 at the half. The Bengals had 10 kids selected to play in the North/South All-star game this Saturday at James Wood Middle School. Also Landon Eversole was selected to be the North’s starting QB and to play in an upcoming Hall of Fame youth tournament in Pittsburgh.
Larry Kruk named head coach of WVU Potomac State College Women’s Basketball
KEYSER, W. Va. — Larry Kruk has been named the head women’s basketball coach at West Virginia University Potomac State College according to Athletic Director Garett Sherman. While the head coach role is new for Kruk, the atmosphere is familiar. Kruk served as assistant coach to former Head Coach Jim Walton and the Lady Catamounts for seven years, from the 2012-13 through the 2018-19 season.
Potomac State Women’s Basketball ready to open 2019-20 campaign
The pre-season conditioning is finished and the pre-season practices are done. When the West Virginia University Potomac State College women’s basketball team travels to CCBC Catonsville on Saturday, Nov. 9 for a 3 p.m. match up with the Cardinals, the 2019-20 season will officially open for the Catamounts.
Saturday’s game will mark the beginning of Larry Kruk’s term at the helm of the Potomac State women’s team. Kruk and the team are anxious to get the season started. “Pre-season went very well, we’re happy with the progress we made and with our level of preparedness. We are anxious to get the season under way.”
The Catamounts start the season with a new look and youthful roster. One sophomore returns from last year’s squad and nine freshmen look forward to starting their collegiate careers on Saturday. “We are young, but we consider that neither an obstacle nor an excuse,” stated Kruk. “We’re happy with our talent level. We’ll discover our true potential once we start the season.”
Last season the Lady Catamounts finished 19-6 overall and 4-1 in the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference. Coach Kruk hopes the trend will continue. “We’re working to be successful, first in the WPCC and next in Region XX overall,” said Kruk. “Our competition is always fierce. We need to focus on each game and be competitive in every game to put ourselves in a position to be successful.”
Once started, the beginning of the season is busy for the Lady Catamounts. They have five November games and five December games, all before the holiday break starts on Dec. 14. The holiday break equals 29 days without a game. They’ll return to action on Jan. 13 with a total of seven January games and finish the regular season playing eight games in February.
The 2019-20 Region XX Division II Championship Tournament is scheduled for Mar. 5-8, 2020 at Frederick Community College.
Potomac State Men’s Basketball opens season ranked No. 10
The West Virginia University Potomac State College men’s basketball team opens the regular season today on the road at CCBC Catonsville at 5 p.m. The Catamounts are entering the game ranked No. 10 nationally in the pre-Season NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Poll.
According to First Year Head Coach Neil Epstein, the national ranking doesn’t excuse expectations. “It’s an honor to be ranked No. 10 heading into the season but we feel if we keep working hard and stay focused, we will be able to move up in the rankings throughout the season,” said Epstein.
Looking at the Catamount schedule, Epstein anticipates the team will face challenges. “Region XX is tough. There are three Division II teams ranked nationally in the top 15; we’re at No. 10, Beaver County in No. 11 and Cecil College is No. 15.” Epstein continued, “We have strong Division I opponents on our schedule also, Harcum (Pa.) is ranked No. 19 in the country and Monroe (N.Y.) is a traditional DI power.”
Coach Epstein believes experience and depth will be assets for Potomac State as they navigate the season. “We’re returning Courtney Walton who averaged 15.5 points per game and shot 43 percent from three-point range last season, Breland Walton averaged 17 points and 12 rebounds per game and Keon Lewis is a highly talented point guard returning to the team after a year off.” Epstein added, “We have 10 freshman and we feel they are a talent-heavy group, several of them were rated in the top 50 recruits in the state of West Virginia.”
When asked about goals for the 2019-20 season Epstein was clear, “We want to win the Region XX championship and compete for a shot at the National Championship”
The 29-game regular season concludes on Feb. 29. The Division II Region XX tournament is Mar. 5-8, 2020 at Howard Community College. The 2019-20 Division II National Championships are Mar. 17-21 at Danville, Ill.
