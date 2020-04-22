Morels abound at this time in West Virginia's woods
The morel mushroom is one of West Virginia’s best known delicacies that grow wild in the woods statewide.
Mushroom hunting is a wonderful way to get exercise and be in the outdoors at the same time. There is no expense involved and a bag is all that is needed.
Use a bag such as an onion sack so that the spores can disperse as you walk along.
Although most of the spores should be dispersed by the time you pick them, why not put them in a sack so that any leftover spores can make it to the ground also.
The morel mushroom part is actually the reproductive part of the fungus. Morels are sac fungi.
The mushrooms contain millions of spores and there function is to release these spores to land and hopefully germinate to form a new mycelium.
The main part of the fungus lies underneath the ground in a network of strands called mycelium. Fungi can be some of the largest living organisms because of their ability to form large networks of underground mycelium.
So picking mushrooms doesn’t harm them.
Humans would have to disturb the ground and damage the mycelium to cause harm to the morel population.
It takes roughly 5 years for a spore to become a mushroom. If the spore is released now, who knows if the land will be undisturbed 5 years from now for it to be picked again.
Morels are common in many parts of North America, including out west. These mushrooms grow in sandy soil or similar soil conditions.
They require old-growth vegetation so looking around dead trees on the ground decaying is a good place to find these rascals.
In West Virginia they tend to be found in poplar stands in the forest.
Other preferred tree types are white ash, elm and apple. Old overgrown apple orchards can be an excellent place to pick these tasty treats.
Tall grass can make them hard to spot and a stick can be used to part the grass back in order to see the morels.
In apple orchards a good indicator to know when to start looking for these delicacies is when the trees start to bloom.
Usually they can be found until the apple trees drop their petals.
Other indicators that some of you have probably already heard of are: when the forsythia and redbud are in full bloom, when the leaves on an oak tree are as big as a squirrel’s ear and when the may apple are around 6 inches in height.
It has been a great year for morels with all of the moisture we’ve been receiving lately.
Another place to look for morels is in creek bottoms.
Keep your eyes open for them this time of year because sometimes you can find them in some odd places.
Be aware that there is a false morel that is poisonous if consumed. False morels look somewhat similar to true morels, but there is a difference in the 2 types.
True morels have a honeycomb-like cap and can be black, yellow and tan in color.
Some true morels can also have a blue and gray color to them.
False morels don’t have as distinct honeycomb pattern as do the true morels.
When a false morel is cut in half it will have a milky white substance inside and should not be eaten.
Most people have their secret spots and keep their lips sealed when it comes to hunting morels. Some places will produce year after year and others won’t.
The above tips should give you a good place to start looking as now is the time to get out and scan the forest floor for these edible mushrooms. o
