AUGUSTA – God, family, hunting and friends.
That was the original premise for “Bone Shack Outdoors” years ago, and that foundation has yet to change, even as local co-hosts Jody Frye and Joey Charlton have gained fame with their outdoors show on the Pursuit Channel.
“Well, honestly it’s exciting in so many ways,” said Bone Shack owner Jody Frye.
“I never dreamt it would be 5 seasons. I thought it might be only a season or 2, but the ratings have been really good, and we have had some good time slots.”
The concept sounds simple: taping kids, friends, and families while having a good time out on a hunting trip. That winning formula continues to pay dividends as the Pursuit Channel showcases “Bone Shack Outdoors” in that coveted Sunday morning time slot.
“We are established now,” said co-host Joey Charlton.
“Once you get past the 3rd season, you are doing pretty good. We are really comfortable with what we are doing and appearing on TV and as a result we continue to talk more and more to sponsors. For the most part, it’s still the same show, we have fine-tuned some things since the early days, but it’s still me and my co-host Jody.”
For Joey, the experience has been nothing short of a dream come true.
“I didn’t hunt a lot growing up but now I love it. I always wanted to hunt when I was younger, but I was playing sports year-round, but now that I have time it’s been great. To get the kids involved, to get the family involved, the connections you make, it’s just a dream come true.”
Starting Sunday, April 5, at 8 a.m., “Bone Shack Outdoors” will run for the next 13 weeks on Dish Network: 393, DirecTV: 604, and also Verizon FIOS.
So far, the boys have 5 episodes in the books, from spots where they hunted last fall in October and November. The show will feature hunts from Texas, Ohio, Illinois, Idaho, Missouri and Virginia.
Whether they are hunting white tail deer, elk, turkey or bear, the ‘Bone Shack’ boys do their best to give the audience a realistic perspective on what they are after.
While the show focuses mostly on hunting, they do mix in some fishing from time to time, going after trophy fish like blue marlin or mahi-mahi.
On the business end of the venture, continued sponsorships have been a key for keeping the show afloat.
“We are always looking for sponsorships, and this is a great opportunity to get sponsorships. We have packages that run $1,500 - $25,000,” said Jody.
Some of the shows sponsors include Jolin Concrete Inc., B. Tuff Jeans, Whitetail Trophy Hunt, and Solvid.
With a sponsorship like Solvid, a head camera mount company, the boys use their products to capture footage from a first-person point-of-view.
That’s one of the secrets to the success of the show: giving the audience multiple points of view from different camera angles to help enhance the experience of the hunt visually for the audience.
“When I’m in the tree stand, I have about 5 cameras running,” said Joey.
“I got a 4K camera to capture footage in high definition, plus we have POV cameras, a camera on a tree arm and a few GoPros running all at the same time. Plus if we are fishing there is a camera on front of the boat called a tactacam. We do our best to try and cover every single angle as possible.”
The crew uses a variety of weapons such as bows, crossbows, guns and muzzleloaders.
Sprinkled into season 5 are a few of Jody’s family highlights that feature his father-in-law and brother-in-law getting their first kills on camera. But mostly the best part of the show to Jody is the young’uns.
“It’s a big thing for the kids,” said Jody. “It’s not all about the kill, and as you get older it becomes more about the trip and the family. For me, it’s the friendship and the places you see, and if I get a kill and film it then great.”
One secret to success Jody was willing to share was the fantastic show ratings when kids were featured on an episode.
“Honestly, our ratings are better with the kids,” Jody stated. “You can just see their excitement, and that’s why I love to do it.”
“To me it’s all about God, family, friends and hunting,” said Joey. “One of the things we pride ourselves in is that we get our family involved. We have some great hunts that folks can relate to.”
Although the 2 co-hosts have become recognizable TV stars to the hunting community, they stay grounded and humble in their native roots.
“It’s really cool to get a chance to meet famous hunters like the Chipper Jones of the world, but just being able to share the hunting experience with the guys, my family, while sharing our belief in God is what its all about,” Joey stated.
You can follow “Bone Shack Outdoors” on Facebook, and they will give you a sneak peek at what to expect on next week’s upcoming show. Another way to view past episodes is to download the PursuitUp App (available in the Apple app store).
Also, you can visit the website, boneshackoutdoors.com, to see past episodes from previous seasons, check out the photo gallery or learn about sponsorship.
Will “Bone Shack” be back next year for season 6 with new adventures on the horizon?
“I just keep looking at it as a year-to-year thing,” Jody said. “As long as we keep having fun and doing what we enjoy.” o
