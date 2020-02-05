Shawn Healy steps down
Shawn Healy, the boys soccer coach at Hampshire High School has resigned. Shawn has been offered a career opportunity that requires relocation to Nevada. Coach Healy just finished his 3rd year at the helm of the Trojan boys soccer program.
Paw Paw defeats Paden City 73-69
The Pirate boys basketball team knocked off Paden City in double overtime 73-69 last week. Dylan Moreland tossed in 26 points while Coby Ridgeway finished with 31 to lead Paw Paw’s scoring attack. Dalton Kasekamp pulled down 13 boards in the win for Paw Paw. For Paden City Joel Moore scored 32 points and Ty Cain finished with 21 points.
Bobcat girls basketball results
8th Grade 1-27-20
Tucker Valley 39 CB 31
Izzy Blomquist 15 pts
Jaden Kerns 5 pts
Hailee Jenkins 1 pt
Dani Knight 3 pts
Dakota Strawderman 2 pts
Mulledy Jane Cook 5 pts
Record 9-1
CB 58 Moorefield 27
Izzy Blomquist 17 pts, 6 assists, 4 steals
Jaden Kerns 8 pts
Hailee Jenkins 4 pts, 6 rebounds
Dani Knight 2 pts
Dakota Strawderman 15 pts, 5 rebounds
Mulledy Jane Cook 4 pts
Ambrielle Odom 5 pts
Kora McBride 3 pts
Record 10-1
7th Grade
CB 34 Tucker Valley 26
Jaleigh Dixon 6 pts
Kora McBride 14 pts
Ava Call 4 pts
Aubrey Fultz 2 pts
Della Knight 8 pts
Record 6-3
CB 29 Moorefield 21
Jaleigh Dixon 3
Kora McBride 16
Ava Call 6
Aubrey Fultz 2
Della Knight 2
Record 7-3
Hampshire Trojan baseball spaghetti dinner
The HHS baseball squad is hosting a spaghetti dinner in the Hampshire High cafeteria on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 1 – 4 p.m. The price is a donation to the team. Meal expenses sponsored by Loy’s Farms. All proceeds support Hampshire Trojans baseball.
HCYSL Registration is Open
Registration for Spring 2020 Soccer is now open. Deadline for registration is Feb. 16. Visit HCYSL.com to register. $10 for returning Fall 2019 players and $60 for new registrations. $25 for new uniforms.
Hampshire County Little League registration
Registration for 2020 Baseball has officially begun. From 1/26 to 2/2 Fee is $70 and siblings are $50. https://www.hampshirelittleleague.com/
Frankfort Youth Softball (Hampshire County Youth Softball)
Frankfort Youth Softball is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting girls youth softball in the local area including Hampshire County. Frankfort Youth Softball supports approximately 100 girls, organized in teams of U6, U8, U10, U12, 14U & U17 age divisions. We strive to provide a safe, positive, youth softball experience for each player, parent and coach. We are dedicated to the advancement and long-term player development of physical, emotional, and social skills. Search Hampshire County Youth Girls Softball on Facebook to access the link for registration. In the teammate request write in Hampshire County. If you have questions contact GT Parsons, 304-671-8558.
