HAMPSHIRE GIRLS AIM TO WIN 4TH STRAIGHT SECTIONAL TITLE
SUNRISE SUMMIT – The Hampshire girls basketball team had a week off after wrapping up the regular season with an overall record of 10-12. The girls faced off against Washington last night, and if the Trojans protected their home court, they will hit the road tomorrow night to battle the Cougars of Jefferson for the sectional championship.
Perhaps the biggest challenge heading into the playoffs is for the team to stay sharp and not get rusty.
“We did a lot of intersquad scrimmages during the week and had 5 really hard practices,” said Hampshire head coach Julieanne Buckley.
“We focused a lot on breaking the press and handling ball pressure.”
If the Trojans stave off the Patriots, breaking the press of Jefferson will be key to come away with victory.
Jefferson swept the season series winning 53-38 in Shenandoah Junction earlier this month and 58-48 on Sunrise Summit in January.
“We need to eliminate turnovers,” said Buckley.
If the Trojans are able to slow down the pace of play against Jefferson and maximize each possession, Hampshire has a good chance to come away with a sectional title once again.
“When we have everyone playing their roles, we are a hard team to beat,” Buckley stated.
For updates on the Trojans game against Washington last night, check out the Hampshire Review website.
The sectional championship game is scheduled for Thursday Feb. 27 at Jefferson High School with tipoff at 7 p.m. o
