SHORT GAP - Staying healthy and preparing for regionals was the main focus for Hampshire last week as they dominated Frankfort on senior night 60-18.
Miguel Elmer, Gabe Hamm, Ben Lambert, Sam Moreland, and Jacob Staub all picked up wins via forfeit, but the match was still decided on the mat by some impressive performances.
In the 132-pound matchup Ben MacArthur pinned Daniel Hyde at the 5:13 mark in the 3rd period. Tavis Buckley fought hard in the 145-pound matchup but lost to Kris Sherman via pin in the 2nd period. In the 152-pound match Grant Landis had an outstanding performance nearly taking Noah Kiszka the distance before being pinned in the 3rd period at the 5:36 mark. Noah is currently ranked 4th in ‘AA’ and has over 150 wins to his credit during his career.
Wes Landis pinned Tristan Fink at the 3:28 mark of the 2nd period to pick up the win for Hampshire in the 160-pound weight class.
The 170-pound matchup featured Luke Alkire who pinned Jacob Logsdon in the 2nd period at the 2:44 mark to add 6 points to the total score.
Hunter Staub dominated the final match of the day, quickly pinning Nate Armentrout in 48 seconds to wrap up the win in the 182-pound weight division for Hampshire.
Heading into regionals Coach Ed Hardinger is geared up to watch his seniors perform on Saturday.
“It just boils down to this, I want everyone to do well, but I really want Hunter and Ben to have some great performances this weekend because this is their last year,” Coach Hardinger commented.
The two seniors are primed to do damage on Saturday as Hunter is seeded 1st in the 182-pound weight class and Ben Lambert is seeded 2nd in the heavyweight division.
Other high seeds include Miguel Elmer 3rd at 106, Grant Landis is 4th at 152, Wes Landis is 4th at 160, Luke Alkire is 2nd at 170, and Jacob Staub is 3rd at 195.
The regional wrestling tournament starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning at Spring Mills High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.