Bengals B win season opener
The Capon Bridge Bengals B-Team won their season opener at Handley High School 7-6 on Saturday, in a defensive struggle for 3.5 quarters. The Cowboys scored first with 4:05 left in the fourth quarter to take a 6-0. The Bengals responded by putting together a drive of their own, with a long run by Landon Eversole to the 15-yard line with 1 minute left to play. Next play Landon Eversole hit Sean King in the back corner of the endzone for a TD with 40 seconds left. Game tied 6-6. On the PAT, Eversole bulldozed his way across the goal line to give the Bengals a 7-6 victory. The Capon Bridge C-Team lost to Winchester Redskins 21-0 while the D-Team lost to Winchester Jets 25-0.
Mini T’s C-Team wins again
The Mini T’s C-Team picked up their 2nd win of the season knocking off the Cresaptown Eagles 32-12. The C-Team scored 12 points in the first half and 20 points in the 2nd half. The C-Team will put their win streak on the line facing a tough Keyser squad next weekend. Also playing for the Mini-T’s was the A-Team who lost a close contest 30-24, while the B-Team came up short in their game 12-0. o
