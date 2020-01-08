CUMBERLAND — Trojan wrestlers hit the mat hard on Saturday and came away from the Fort Hill Super Duals with the runner-up trophy posting an impressive (4-1) record.
As a team Hampshire defeated Frankfort (48-33), Smithsburg (48-36), Preston (42-36), and Hedgesville (42-42) with the Trojans winning the tiebreaker.
The only loss of the day was against the host school Fort Hill (57-20).
Coach Ed Hardinger was pleased with his teams performance, “We got better as the day went along.”
The Trojans lost their opening round against Fort Hill, but then went on to beat Frankfort, Smithsburg, and Hedgesville to setup a match against Preston with the winner taking 2nd place. Before the two teams squared off, Coach Hardinger gave his team a motivational speech.
“I told our guys all we got to do is win this one and we figured out a way to get it done.”
In the battle for 2nd place against Preston, Miguel Elmer, Ben Lambert, Gabe Hamm, Levi Richman, Jacob Thompson, Luke Alkire, and Hunter Staub all recorded wins.
Individually Jacob Thompson ran the table on Saturday with an undefeated record of (5-0).
“Jacob wrestled really well,” said Hardinger.
“As long as he stays healthy and gets to practice, he will continue to look good on match days. He knows how to wrestle, and he is quick and starting to get in better shape.”
Ben Lambert also went undefeated at the Super Duals, which continues his undefeated streak for the season.
But perhaps the most important match of the day was Luke Alkire’s victory over Preston at 170-pounds to give Hampshire the lead and eventually the win over the Knights.
“He was hurting out there but by golly he went out there and did it,” said Hardinger with a smile.
“He beat a good kid from Preston and that's how we won it. Him, Hunter [Staub], and Levi Richman all get pins to give us the win.”
This week is busy for the Trojans as they host a tri-match against Fort Hill and Mt. Ridge, two of the premier wrestling schools in Maryland.
“It’s going to be a tough one. Mt. Ridge is really good and we don’t matchup well against Fort Hill,” Hardinger explained.
Then this weekend Hampshire will participate in the Baker Brawl Wrestling Tournament at East Hardy with matches starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday Jan. 11. The Trojans are slotted into Pool B which includes Martinsburg, Moorefield, and Strasburg.
