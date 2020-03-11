CHARLES TOWN – Hampshire was hoping to hand coach Danny Alkire his first postseason victory last week, but unfortunately the Washington Patriots had other plans as they eliminated the Trojans in the sectional semifinals 72-59.
Hampshire came out frisky and ready to play as they poured in 37 points in the first half to take a 3 point lead into the locker rooms at intermission.
“Honestly the first half, especially in the 2nd quarter, we did a great job of pushing the ball up,” explained Coach Alkire.
“We scored 25 points in the 2nd quarter, we had some energy in us, we were hitting shots and that’s where we got the lead and that’s where we wanted to be after the first half.”
In the 2nd half it was a different tale as the Patriots figured out how to stymie the Trojan offense holding Hampshire to just 22 points while scoring 38 of their own.
The 13-point victory margin doesn’t actively portray how close this battle was considering with just over 5 minutes left in the game the score was tied.
“In the 4th quarter we got 11 and they got 20. What I noticed was when their offensive shot would go up, 4 of us would turn and watch to see who would get the rebound. They did to us what we did to them in the first half,” Alkire stated.
“The biggest difference down the stretch was transition defense then turnovers. There was a stretch at the end there where we turned it over multiple times and that just took us out.”
Drew Keckley was the leading scorer for the Trojans leading the team with 16 points while outside sharp shooter Carter Smith hit four 3-pointers and totaled 15 points altogether on the night.
Trevor Sardo finished with 7 points, Tyler Shanholtz scored 6, and Christian Hicks wound up with 4.
For the Patriots, Liam Morris exploded for 25 points while Jaylen Pooler finished with 17.
Washington went on to upset Jefferson on Friday night in the sectional championship 73-72.
In regional play, Washington will host Hedgesville while Jefferson hits the road to play against Martinsburg.
Although the 2019-20 campaign came to a conclusion earlier than Trojan fans had hoped for, overall it was a successful campaign as the team compiled a record of 8-15 which was a significant improvement from last and more wins than the 3 previous seasons combined.
“I just want to thank the seniors for everything they did for this program,” said Alkire.
“You have built on what the kids last year did. And now you showed these young kids on what to do, and I think next year we will continue to grow and continue to get better.” o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.