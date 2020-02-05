Hampshire County Parks and Recreation and the Hampshire Mat Club will hold the ninth annual Lord of the Rings Open Youth Wrestling Tournament this Saturday, Feb. 8, at Hampshire High School. The wrestling action starts at 8 a.m. and continues all day, with competition on four mats simultaneously. Admission charge is $5 for adults and $3 for students for the entire day of wrestling.
Teams of boys and girls ages five to fifteen from all over West Virginia, Maryland, and Virginia will be featured in the tournament, with wrestlers competing in over 50 weight and age classifications. If you’ve never attended a youth wrestling tourney, you really should take an hour or two to check it out. I promise you’ll be entertained.
Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive
To date, nine different donors have contributed $2,900 to the 2020 Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive. Coupled with the $5,000 pledge from the Hampshire County Parks and Recreation Board, we are well on our way to reaching our $10,000 goal.
The Hampshire County Commission and the Parks and Recreation Board have made significant contributions, both monetary and maintenance, in support of the Festival, and both are committed to supporting it in the future. But we also want to give the individual citizens and the business community of Hampshire County the opportunity to show their support for the project so we can truly make the Festival something that we can all be proud of.
In that vein, we are kicking off our seventh annual Christmas Festival of Lights Fund Drive. Our goal is to raise $10,000 to purchase additional displays so we can light up the area above the amphitheater and the middle of the park, to add an additional 4-foot section to our giant Christmas tree, and to make necessary repairs to the existing displays. To date, we have received $1,950 in donations from the public and a $5,000 allocation from the HCP&R Board. Other contributors will be listed in the following categories:
Santa Club- This category will include all individuals and businesses that contribute $1,000 or more. Their names will be listed on professionally prepared placards on a lighted board that will be displayed on the back of the amphitheater where everyone visiting the Festival will see it. We will also put an individual picture of each Santa Club member in the Hampshire Review.
Santa’s Helpers- This category will include those who contribute $500. Their names will be listed on professionally prepared placards on another lighted board on the back of the amphitheater.
Elves- These will include those who contribute $250. They will be listed on smaller placards farther down the second lighted board.
Reindeer- This category will include all those who contribute up to $100. They will be listed on smaller placards farther down the second lighted board.
Donations of any size are appreciated. If you just want to send in $5 or $10, every contribution helps make the Festival that much better in 2020. And we’ll list every contributor, no matter how big or how small the contribution, on our website, hampshirecountyparks.com.
We are conducting our Fund Drive during January and February so we can take advantage of the after-Christmas sales that most dealers offer. Don’t miss out on your chance to help make the Christmas Festival of Lights an event that our entire county can cherish for years to come.
Contributions may be mailed to HCP&R, P.O. Box 213, Romney, WV 26757, or delivered to the HCP&R Office at 90 North High Street any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. If you’d like us to pick up your contribution, give us a call at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com, and we’ll make the necessary arrangements to come and get your donation at your home or place of business. Thank you for your support of this project!
Rentals at Old Capon Bridge Middle School
Two years ago, HCP&R entered into an agreement with the Hampshire County Board of Education to lease the gym, cafeteria, and five classrooms at Old Capon Bridge Middle School. Since then we have spent considerable time and money on improvements to the facility. Those improvements include new floor tiles in the boys’ dressing room, re-finishing the gymnasium floor, installing new LED lights in the gym and a single switch on the wall to turn them on, installing new floor and ceiling tiles in the cafeteria, painting the cafeteria, purchasing enough tables and chairs to accommodate 164 people in the cafeteria, purchasing new appliances for the home economics room, installing a new door and a keypad lock on the main entrance to the gym, employing a cleaning service to clean the entire facility, and installing a surveillance system for both the gym and the cafeteria.
The HCP&R Board has worked hard to make OCBMS a first-class facility that we can now offer to the public. If you would like to reserve the gym for basketball, volleyball, birthday parties, or any other indoor activity, it is now available for rent at $30 per hour. If you would like to rent the cafeteria and the home economics room, which has a refrigerator, two stoves, ample counter space, and one sink, those two are available for one price of $40 per hour. The cafeteria is perfect for meetings, reunions, receptions, and community gatherings. All proceeds from rentals will be used to make necessary upgrades to the OCBMS facility as needs arise.
To rent these facilities, call us at 304-822-7300, or email us at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Get your reservation in now so you don’t miss this chance to hold your event in our newly renovated facilities.
Pavilion and Park Reservations
On Monday, Jan. 6, HCP&R began taking pavilion and park reservations for the 2020 season. The rental season extends from April 15 through Oct. 15. Before and after those dates, running water will not be available in any of our parks.
Pavilions for picnics, family reunions, or any other outdoor gathering may be rented at either Hampshire Park or Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park. Prices for the entire day run from $35 to $45, depending on the size of the pavilion rented. You may also rent the amphitheater at Afton and Pauline Malick Central Hampshire Park for only $55 per day.
If you’re planning a larger gathering, you may want to rent an entire park, either at Green Spring Park ($40 to $95, depending on the facilities desired) or Camp Walker ($75 for the whole park the entire day). All our parks now have electric outlets, running water, and restroom facilities.
To rent a pavilion or park, or just to get more information, call the HCP&R office any weekday between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 304-822-7300, or you may stop by the office at 90 North High Street in Romney during those hours. We will also accept reservations via our email at hampshirecoparks@hotmail.com. Don’t forget to get your reservations in early so you don’t miss out on that special place for your picnic or outing.
