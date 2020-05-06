Seventy-one years ago, the Romney Pioneers claimed the 1st and only state high school football championship in Hampshire County history, beating Wirt 20-19.
The 1949 Romney Pioneers were great by every metric. Speed? Yep. Size? You bet. Strength? For sure. Great coach? Absolutely. But perhaps what made the ‘49 Class “B” State Champs the best was their impressive team depth. Never before and never again in the annals of RHS was there ever such an awesome collection of talent to wear the Blue and Gray.
The starting left end for the Pioneers, Garry Long, recalled his most memorable moment from the state championship season,
“Losing to Keyser,” he said with a smile.
Not the state championship?
“No, because we could have beaten those guys,” Long replied. “We just had a bad day.”
A bad day or not against class “A” Keyser, the Pioneers finished the regular season with a 9-1 overall record, earning enough points to stake a claim into the 1949 class “B” state championship game.
Back in 1949, only 2 teams were selected into postseason play to determine the state champion.
Before we look at what transpired in Parkersburg against the Wirt High Tigers from Elizabeth, let’s take a look back in time to the summer of ‘49. Before the season, there was a great deal of anticipation for this particular team, as it was destined to do big things. Of the 50 plus candidates to report for opening day drills, 10 were returning lettermen.
With only 2 coaches, Dick McElwee and Loudon Thompson, the team rounded into shape during the dog days of August. In the hot, humid summer mornings, the players would go over to the Shanholtz Orchard and hike up Jersey Mountain to pick peaches as part of their summer jobs. Once they were finished plucking peaches, the boys would jog back down Jersey Mountain and hitchhike back to town with hopes of making it in time for practice. Work all morning and practice all afternoon: 2-a-days the old school way. The nonstop constant grind chiseled the Pioneers into tough young men.
Perhaps the most challenging part of a practice is something most kids nowadays take for granted: liquid refreshment.
“I would have sold my soul for water,” Long recounted.
The team had new uniforms and new equipment for the season, which helped motivate the lads. Although the new duds were snazzy, not everything was smooth sailing.
“We wore those new army style helmets and I remember putting the damn helmet on backward and I missed the damn pass,” laughed Long.
McElwee also used the uniforms as a motivational tool. Coach was disappointed with his team’s effort in the 1st half and told his squad to take off the new uniforms and play the 2nd half in practice jerseys during one of the games that season.
There was little relief for the boys once school was back in session; their schedule didn’t get any easier as Coach McElwee held practice in the mornings before class and then practiced again after class from 2-4 p.m. each day.
As Ron E. Pyles pointed out in his Historical Review of the Romney High School Football Program, despite all of the talents, the team might not have reached the heights they did had it not been for the efforts of the 5th year head coach, Richard “Dick” McElwee. Like the conductor of a symphony orchestra, it was Coach McElwee who took all of this individual talent and fine-tuned each part into a cohesive and synchronized fighting machine.
“Coach was a very talented man,” said Long. “He worked not only on football but on everyday life. He would say, ‘do not what I do but what I tell you to do.’” Long remembered a time when Romney had 2 pool halls in town and his coach told the boys, “I don’t ever want to see any of you guys hanging out in there.”
It was Coach McElwee, the master motivator, who knew exactly what to say whenever that emotional spark was needed to keep the team alert and ready to face each new opponent. However, the most important contribution that Dick McElwee brought to his team was the special relationship that existed between him and his players.
“If you think you can’t go another step, you can go 10 more,” recalled Long about one of Coach McElwee’s favorite motivational lines. Even today, 71 years later, Coach McElwee’s former players still speak of him with reverence and respect that paints a picture of a man who was in many ways larger-than-life and who was considered by most who knew him as a man’s man.
Dick McElwee has a long list of accomplishments including being named Fork Unions Outstanding Athlete of 1939. McElwee was a member of 3 state championship teams at FUA: basketball, baseball and football, serving as captain of the football and basketball teams and co-captain of the All-State Military School Football Team of 1938.
At West Virginia University, McElwee was the captain of the 1942 football team. Their star halfback and kicker, he racked up many records for his outstanding play, including total offense, passing, pass receiving, rushing and scoring, and was named to WVU’s All-Time team. He was selected in the 1944 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions (28th round, 288th pick overall) but took his talents to the sidelines to start coaching. After his stint at Romney, McElwee coached the WV North-South Championship Team in 1954, and also coached at Charleston High School from 1954 to 1959. His overall West Virginia coaching record was 113-36-11. After leaving West Virginia, McElwee coached for 5 more years at McArthur High School in Florida.
Although best known for his success coaching on the gridiron, McElwee also coached Romney’s baseball team, boys basketball and girls basketball, which at the time was played half-court, 3-on-3.
The 1st game of the season was on Sept. 16 against Berkeley Springs in Bath, and the Pioneers skunked the Indians 39-0. The following week, RHS went on the road and shut out Charles Town 31-0. In the 1st home bout of the year, Romney dominated Franklin from start to finish, winning 38-6. The following week saw the Blue and Gray take a short jaunt down the road to evict the Yellow Jackets of Moorefield 33-0. The team had an open week to rest before hosting Beall and trouncing the Bulldogs 33-9.
The Pioneers breezed through the 1st part of the season, going 5-0 with 3 shutouts, but the 2nd half of the season became much more interesting as the thoughts of a state championship started to formulate.
On the week of Halloween, the Pioneers chopped down the Ridgeley Blackhawks 27-6.
The following week Romney pummeled Petersburg 67-13 in one of the most lopsided wins in program history.
“We beat Petersburg 67-13 and we had 7 touchdowns called back,” Long chuckled as he described the game. Back in those days, the 2nd team offense rarely saw the field, but the incredible depth of Romney was on full display as the 2nd string torched the Vikings repeatedly.
With 3 games left in the regular season, Coach McElwee pulled off one the most brilliant stunts in West Virginia football lore. Realizing his team may come up short based on the UPI playoff ranking system, Coach McElwee made a midseason change. At the time, wins against out-of-state teams did nothing to help build a playoff resume, so Coach McElwee pulled off a stunning move and canceled the game with long time rival Allegany and paid a team from West Virginia, Farmington, $500 to play the Pioneers in Romney.
With the support of the booster club, Coach McElwee also provided room and board for the out-of-town visitors. Sheer brilliance. At the time, the WVSSAC had no rules forbidding teams to cancel games during the season and scheduling games with new teams (The WVSSAC installed a rule the following season stating that a team could not add and subtract teams to their schedule during the course of a season).
The gamble to remove Allegany and host Farmington paid off as the Pioneers won 32-6, earning much-needed playoff points.
The following week, Romney came out and shut down LaSalle 27-0 to improve to 9-0 on the year.
In the 10th and final game of the season, RHS lost 13-7 to rival Keyser in a game that was marred by a great deal of controversy and debate as to whether fullback Rollin McCleary had or had not scored on a short line plunge late in the waning moments of the game. Stopping Rollin McCleary was a formidable task, as he weighed over 200 lbs. and was one of the fastest men on the team.
“He was the reason we made it to the state championship,” praised Long.
At the time of the loss to the Golden Tornado, it appeared that hopes of playing in a state championship wouldn’t happen, but after Charles Town whipped up on Harpers Ferry 60-6 in their Thanksgiving Day rivalry game, the Purple Panthers delivered the Pioneers enough points to clinch a bid into the state championship.
Also, it is important to point out that since Keyser was a class “A” school and Romney was a class “B” school, a loss to a class “A” school could not negatively impact the overall standings. Oddly enough, if McCleary’s touchdown was called good, Romney and Keyser would have tied that game, and according to the playoff formula, the tie could have negatively impacted the Pioneers, hence a loss to a class “A” school was better than to tie a class “A” school given the unique parameters.
The 1949 West Virginia State Class “B” Football Championship game between RHS and the Wirt Tigers of Elizabeth was held on a bitterly cold December day at Parkersburg Stadium Field before 3,000 shivering fans.
“The week before the game we were practicing in the snow,” said Long. “On our way to Parkersburg we had to wear a coat and tie, and I had to borrow a topcoat from my cousin. The players traveled by car while the fans traveled by railroad car to get to the game.”
Wirt took the opening kickoff and drove in for a touchdown in 5 plays to take a 6-0 lead.
But the Tigers couldn’t make the extra point, and that would cost them the championship. “We had a 6 man line with 2 linebackers, 2 in the backfield and 1 safety, and they missed an extra point when they tried to go around the ends,” Long explained.
In an otherwise evenly matched battle, the difference came down to Orville “Teenie” Payne kicking two of three PATs while the opposition only made one. When Romney finally got its hands on the ball, the Pioneers put 2 scores on the board in quick succession.
With McCleary sidelined due to an ankle injury, QB Bill Sirk took to the airways. He completed 12 of 19 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns. His brother Bob took over as the go-to guy on the ground, picking up a rushing touchdown.
Wirt closed within a point at 13-12 before Romney scored again. Leading 19-12, The Pioneers actually missed the point-after try, but got a 2nd chance when the Tigers jumped offside. This time, Payne kicked what proved to be the game-winning point.
All the scoring took place in the 1st half. Romney’s Garry Long had a key fumble recovery in the second quarter and Bob Sirk had another in the third.
At the end of the day, McElwee’s boys were state champs.
As mentioned at the beginning of this article, one of the most unique characteristics of this team was team depth. Coach McElwee himself indicated that much of the success the team enjoyed was due largely to its bench strength. This fact was particularly evident in the title game with Wirt when All-State FB Rollin McCleary went down with a recurring ankle injury. For most teams, the loss of their best player would have been devastating, but most teams didn’t have reserves like “Teenie” Payne or Bob Petry.
The Pioneers placed 3 players on the 1949 All-State Class “B” Football Team. Rollin McCleary was selected as a 1st team FB as well as captain of the All-State team. End Bill Long and quarterback Bill Sirk earned 2nd team All-State honors. It is interesting to note that, despite the fact that Romney had placed 3 players on the 1949 All-State Team, only 2 players were selected that same year to the All-PVC team from RHS, Rollin McCleary and Bob Sirk.
The RHS offense was stellar in 1949 posting 354 total points for an average per game of 32.2. Not surprisingly, the defense was hard hitting and stingy allowing 72 points on the season for an average per game of 6.5.
When evaluating where this team should land in the hierarchy of greatest teams in Hampshire County history, there is no doubt the 1949 Pioneer Football team is one of the faces on Mount Rushmore. If the ’49 Pioneers had knocked off the Golden Tornado, perhaps this team would have been the greatest squad of all time in Hampshire County.
Jim King and Ron E. Pyles contributed to this article. o
