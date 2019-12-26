Clint got started on Christmas early, so here’s one of our favorites of his from this time of year in 2015.
According to the calendar it’s December and supposed to be winter, but it feels more like spring out there. I cannot remember a December like this one in which the temperatures were well above normal for the whole month.
There were only a couple of cold days on the 19th and 20th where the temperatures dropped below freezing.
The grass is still green and growing, and I actually saw one ambitious fellow mowing after Christmas.
The spring bulbs are poking through 3 months too early, and I even heard a turkey gobble during the 2nd week of buck season. My buddy heard spring peepers, and I’ve been seeing salamanders crawling around. It’s crazy.
On Sunday, Dec. 27, it was a beautiful, sunny day with the thermometer reaching 73 degrees in the Pocahontas County mountains. There was only one thing to do to take advantage of the unseasonably warm weather and that was to load the fly rods and waders in the truck and head to the river. I actually thought about wet wading, as the water temperatures are nowhere near as cold as they should be for this time of year.
We hiked down to one of our favorite holes to fish, and Tara was rewarded with a gorgeous, 18-inch wild brown trout on her 5th cast. The water was still up a tad, and we had to use plenty of weight to get down but that’s where the fish were. I managed a plump 14-inch rainbow after that.
We only fished for a couple of hours and were both happy we did. It felt great to relax after the hustle and bustle from the week before.
The holidays can be a busy time for most families with traveling and visiting. Just those couple hours of river therapy felt like the weight of the world was lifted off of our shoulders. It’s amazing what the outdoors can do for one’s soul and mood.
The big game hunting seasons comes to a close on the last day of December, but there are still some small game hunting opportunities. Squirrel season runs until the end of January, and there are definitely an abundance of them this year.
It doesn’t matter where I’ve been in the woods this year; squirrels are running everywhere. The abundant mast last fall helped the squirrels survive winter and increase their population.
Rabbit and grouse seasons run until Feb. 29. I can’t wait to get out with a pack of beagles and hear a good chase. I’m also looking forward to covering some ground with a couple of good bird dogs in search of a grouse or 2. There’s just something about a bird dog on point that words can’t describe.
Now is also a good time to keep the predators in check as hunting and trapping seasons run until Feb. 29 for raccoon, fox, bobcat and coyote. Although the warm weather doesn’t help with trapping, as the predators are wearing their winter fur and don’t like to move very much when it’s hot out other than the raccoons.
I did manage to eliminate a couple of coyotes during that 2-day cold snap on the 19th and 20th. I had seen a pack of 4 of them on Thanksgiving Day, which prompted me to get some traps in the ground. It was slow for a couple of weeks until the temperatures finally dropped below freezing. I’m looking for the next cold spell to set some more traps, as it’s the best way to try and control the ever-growing coyote population.
Be sure to take some time and get outdoors and enjoy this crazy weather we’re having. Even if it’s just taking a hike, it will do your body good. The fish are still biting, and you can have the river to yourself, which is always relaxing. Happy New Year to all and I hope it’s filled with lots of memorable outdoor experiences. ο
