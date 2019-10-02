SUNRISE SUMMIT — Last week the Hampshire volleyball squad played 6 different games, including 4 games in the Volley in the Valley tournament held in Greenbrier, and came away winning the majority.
The week started off in great fashion with a huge 3-1 win over rival Jefferson that was perhaps the most satisfying victory of the season to date.
Hampshire Head Coach Megan Fuller stated, “It is always nice to get a sectional win and it seems that we have a bit more of a contentious relationship with Jefferson than Washington. A road victory here in a couple of weeks would be the most satisfying.”
The team seemed to play with an incredible amount of energy and inspiration against the Cougars, and perhaps the loss in last year’s sectional was a motivating factor.
“Again, for some reason our relationship with Jefferson has not been as amicable as the one with Washington,” explained Fuller.
“Not that we want to lose to either team but there is a special fire when we play Jefferson. It is most likely that Jefferson has been the more competitive team for us over the years that we have shared a section and we usually fight with them for the championship. I am expecting Washington to give us a great game this year though.”
On Thursday night the team came out and played sluggishly against Spring Mills, losing 3-0, and perhaps a lack of confidence was to blame for the lackluster effort.
Fuller shed some light on what went wrong, “I feel like we came out with doubt that we could win that game.” Fuller continued, “Whether it was seeing them play and knowing they won the Parkersburg tournament or just being experienced against some of their hitters, we just didn't have the confidence that we showed against Martinsburg and Jefferson. I respect Spring Mills' game but thought we should have had a better showing against them.”
The Volley in the Valley tournament over the weekend was the 1st time Hampshire participated in this tournament. The Trojans defeated Brooke and James Monroe 2-0, while splitting with Winfield 1-1, and losing to Woodrow Wilson 2-0. Unfortunately the Trojans did not advance out of pool play, as a tie-breaker situation occurred and the point differential did not favor the Trojans.
Coach Fuller discussed the highlights of the weekend.
“I enjoy getting our program and athletes seen throughout the state. It helps gets votes for our kids for the all-state teams, and the more we are seen, the more we get invited to other tournaments. This weekend included some of the major players for volleyball throughout the state in all classes, and it is good for us to watch great volleyball being played. There were 24 teams overall, and we just missed bracket play by a series of unfortunate events in pool play while missing two of our usual starters.”
Hampshire is back in action tonight at home against Washington with varsity starting at 7:15 p.m. o
