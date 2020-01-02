SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Trojan wrestling team was in action this past weekend hosting the Holiday Tournament and as a team they took home 3rd place.
The Martinsburg Bulldogs wound up as champions while the Sentinels of Fort Hill finished in 2nd place.
“Overall I was satisfied with our teams performance,” said coach Ed Hardinger.
“We were right there the whole time. Fort Hill only beat us by about 6 points.”
One of the bright spots for Hampshire was that inexperienced kids on the JV team gained some familiarity wrestling in the Holiday Tournament.
“I had some JV kids in there and they did really well scoring about 40 points, and that’s good,” Hardinger stated.
Overall Coach Hardinger feels like the Trojans need to improve in 2 areas, offense and footwork.
“Sometimes we are just taking what they are giving us instead of getting an offense going, and we got to work on that and scoring points,” explained Hardinger.
“Another area we need to improve is our feet. It’s all muscle memory and when you drill something over and over correctly every time, then in the match you don’t even have to think about it.”
Hampshire had some impressive individual performances at the Holiday Tournament highlighted by the Staub brothers and Ben Lambert.
Freshman Jacob Staub took home 1st place in the 195-pound weight class while his older brother, senior Hunter Staub, ran the table in the 182-pound weight class.
“Jacob had a gutsy performance overcoming an injury sustained at the Musselman Duals,” Hardinger explained.
“The thing is with Jacob, it always seems like he is in shape. He’s got a good motor.”
When asked about Hunter’s performance, Coach Hardinger is amazed how well he has done considering the lack of practice time on the mat.
“I believe he’s got the tools and the ability to get down to states and place,” said Hardinger referring to Hunter.
Heavyweight Ben Lambert bulldozed his competition to remain undefeated on the season while capturing top honors at the Holiday tourney.
Other individual performances of note from this past weekend include, Miguel Elmer who took home 3rd place, Grant Landis finished runner-up, and Luke Alkire finished runner-up as well.
Battling the holidays and sickness, the Trojans continue to press on with practices this week as the team will compete in the Fort Hill Duals on Saturday Jan. 4.o
