HCYSL Registration is Open
Registration for Spring 2020 Soccer is now open. Deadline for registration is Feb. 16. Visit HCYSL.com to register. $10 for returning Fall 2019 players and $60 for new registrations. $25 for new uniforms.
Hampshire County Little League registration
Registration for 2020 Baseball has officially began. Register by 1/25 and save money. Regular fee is $60 and siblings are $40. From 1/26 to 2/2 both rates increase by $10. https://www.hampshirelittleleague.com/
Frankfort Youth Softball (Hampshire County Youth Softball)
Frankfort Youth Softball is an all-volunteer organization dedicated to promoting girls youth softball in the local area including Hampshire County. Frankfort Youth Softball supports approximately 100 girls, organized in teams of U6, U8, U10, U12, 14U & U17 age divisions. We strive to provide a safe, positive, youth softball experience for each player, parent and coach. We are dedicated to the advancement and long-term player development of physical, emotional, and social skills. Search Hampshire County Youth Girls Softball on Facebook to access the link for registration. In the teammate request write in Hampshire County. If you have questions contact GT Parsons, 304-671-8558.
Paw Paw Pirates girls basketball results
Paw Paw: 17
Harman: 36
Hannah Deschenes led the Pirates with 8 points, 11 rebounds, 1 assist, Trista Abrell added 6 points, 8 rebounds, Addison Ross had 3 points, 6 rebounds. For Harman, Allison Varner led the Panthers with 16 points, Natalie Teter added 9 points
Harman boys basketball knocks off Paw Paw
Paw Paw: 44
Harman: 60
For the Pirates Dylan Moreland led the team with 15 points and 6 rebounds. Coby Ridgeway tallied 8 points and 6 rebounds while Gibson Fravel tossed in 9 points with 4 rebounds. Dalton Kasekamp pulled down a team high 8 boards and Logan King led the Pirates with 3 assists. For the Panthers, Shane Varner scored 13 points and Clayson Knotts finished with 14.
