Oct. 24, 2019. The single greatest day in Trojan athletics since I joined the Hampshire Review. Last week was my 1-year anniversary covering Hampshire athletics, and I was rewarded handsomely with outstanding performances by 4 teams. Skip the cake and give me great sports as an anniversary present. With respect to the girls basketball team that won the regionals, Dustin Swisher who went undefeated and won back-to-back state titles, and John Hicks breaking the state record in discus then winning back-to-back state titles, those were all remarkable accomplishments, except they didn’t all happen on the same day.
But what took place on Oct. 24 was rarified air; 2 Regional Championships, 1st ever AAA sectional soccer championship, and an elite volleyball team winning their 8th game in a row in the midst of a 13-game winning streak. 4 different sports. 4 different wins. 4 epic stories. 1 great day.
There were so many great experiences on a personal level that writing a 500-word column simply was not enough to capture the true essence of the incredible level of accomplishments. So I decided to do what I do best: run my mouth. Episode 4 of the Nick & Nittany Show breaks down the historic day to be a Trojan as I take you through my day on Oct. 24 and touch on all Hampshire sports including boys soccer and football.
I encourage you to spare a few minutes of your day and listen to my outtakes on the gutsy performance of the girls to win cross country regionals, the improbable underdog boys cross country team that upended Jefferson, the best play I have witnessed in soccer, and the resiliency of this special group of seniors to win the first ever AAA sectional crown. o
