I have an idea that will make me popular on both sides of Hampshire County, let’s have a football fundraiser at Hampshire High that features the Capon Bridge Bengals and the Hampshire Mini-T’s. Upon board approval later this month of the Rannells Field renovation, lets have 1 last great day of football on the natural grass before it is ripped up and replaced with artificial turf.
I want to see a battle between two programs to settle the score for annual bragging rights and start a new tradition in Hampshire County, and call it the Hampshire Bowl. Just imagine a full slate of games taking place on Sunrise Summit that features the future of Trojan football. I’m drooling more than my dog in a butcher’s shop just thinking about it.
When should this annual game take place? How about the 2nd Saturday in November and before hunting season begins. Since the ‘Backyard Brawl’ is gone and Pitt no longer plays WVU annually, why not have some local youth football teams compete in the Hampshire County version of the backyard brawl?
Not only do I think this would be a fantastic fundraising opportunity that could benefit the bottom line of both organizations, the Hampshire Bowl can also allow these young kids to experience the awesome feeling of playing at Hampshire High, a venue that they will become a part of in the near future.
The idea alone will drive the interest of the local community to come out and support their side of the county. Are you ‘Backing the Bridge’ or ‘Rolling with Romney’?
Plus it would be a great opportunity for the current Hampshire High football coaching staff to shake some hands and kiss some babies to promote and recruit the future Trojans. What a great way to end the season for both organizations.
Having spent time over in Mineral County for several years, when the Ridgeley Rams and the Frankfort Colts squared up with the Keyser Mini-Tornado, it was a packed house at Alumni Field.
Of course there are some minor logistical things that need to be agreed upon and worked out beforehand, but the idea to showcase the best of Hampshire County at a central location would be a youth football fan’s dream.
I believe an annual showcase like this will instill more pride into youth football while raising the competition level of each team. I envision the Hampshire Bowl becoming an annual tradition year after year.
Having spent time attending youth games at both Capon Bridge and Romney, I can say with confidence that both organizations have their strengths with tons of pride oozing out of each league. Let’s enhance the level of football pride and host the inaugural Hampshire Bowl on Saturday, Nov. 9, and before construction begins at Rannells Field.
Who’s with me? o
