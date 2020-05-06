With the consistency of a jackrabbit suffering ADD, my thoughts leapt in all directions this past week. Here are small tidbits of thoughts that weren’t good enough to do a full column.
Country roads combat COVID-19, shielding Hampshire
Look at the cases of COVID-19 numbers in counties throughout the state. If your county has an interstate, then most likely you have a higher number of COVID-19 cases. In retrospect, not having Corridor H run through West Virginia’s oldest county has been a blessing in disguise.
Office Tip
Some of you may have been working from home the past couple of weeks and are ready to reenter the office landscape. Let me offer some advice: it is impossible to escape the mindless opinions of coworkers who rely on social media memes for their COVID-19 information.
Once one of these boring blabbermouths offers their clairvoyant thoughts on the future, simply state, “We will find out” and briskly walk away. It’s a get out of jail free card every time. Shhh! My officemates still don’t know my escape tactics.
Ladybugs
If a school is nicknamed the Ladybugs, then what are the men’s teams called? The Male Ladybugs?
It’s the same problem in reverse at Musselmen. The Applemen become The Lady Applemen. Doesn’t “Applewomen” make more sense?
Waste of time
In 3rd grade at Corpus Christi Elementary, my daily agenda was dotted with math, history, science, phonics and cursive writing.
I hated cursive writing (proven by my shorthand chicken-scratch used today).
I was a good student, but I never put much effort into fine-tuning my cursive writing skills.
The worst part of my day was writing in cursive with dusty, flimsy chalk on an outdated greenboard (I know it’s called a blackboard, but technically it was green).
“Waste of time,” I muttered. “Can you repeat that, Nick?” Ms. Inwood said inquisitively.
“Waste of time,” I grunted.
“You will need to write cursive for the rest of your life,” stated Ms. Inwood.
Perhaps Ms. Inwood was anticipating my demise much sooner in life, but let’s be clear, Ms. Inwood, you were wrong. It’s 2020 and I never use cursive and rarely sign my name.
When it’s required to scratch out my John Hancock, I scribble it haphazardly on an outdated touchpad screen with a germ-infested plastic pen.
Years of my life were sacrificed to learn a skill that is completely irrelevant and no longer in use. Children, if your teachers are forcing you to learn outdated skills, put forth as little effort as possible. Learn how to do Tik Tok videos instead.
Realign the sports seasons
With the sports season on hiatus, the NBA proposed the 2020-21 season to start in December. This makes perfect sense to the average sports fan.
Leave the NHL season where it’s at, then the conclusion of the Stanley Cup playoffs will lead right into the start of the NBA playoffs. Once the NBA playoffs wrap-up, NFL training camps will be underway. Let’s try to maximize the sports calendar.
The ultimate sports loss
My heart goes out to so many student athletes who didn’t have a chance to say goodbye or an opportunity to perform this season. It is absolutely gut wrenching to watch careers end suddenly like a group heart attack, without bias and without mercy.
The unknowns and potential championships that might have happened will be legends lost in time. o
