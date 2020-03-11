In honor of the legendary Trojan coaching trio of Don Peters, Roger Parker, and Don Swiger the following people have made contributions to the Rannells Field renovation project. The list below consists of names of donors and their class:
Pam Bank ‘65
Gary & Charlene Bradfield ’62 & ‘65
Richard Cain ‘65
Dwight Carpenter ‘66
Jim Cessna ‘66
Duane Colebank ‘66
Lyle Colebank ‘68
Louis Combs ‘67
Monty E. Combs ‘66
Mary Ann Corbin ‘66
Emma S. Cunningham ‘66
Eugene W. Cunningham ‘67
Harvey “Butch” Daugherty ‘66
Roger K. Fishel ‘66
Jim Ganoe ‘67
Barbara Grasham ‘67
Richard L. Haines ‘53
Shelda (McBride) Hall ‘65
John Keith Harness ‘62
Rodney A. Huff ‘67
MaryLou McFadden Johnson ‘65
Janet (Moreland) Kline ‘66
Gary Lee ‘68
Rickey D. Lee ‘66
John E. Machemer ‘63
John T. Maphis ‘66
Tom Martin ‘66
Ann McClain
Carroll Miller ‘65
Wanda B. Nickleson ‘65
Keith E. Potter ‘67
Miriam Shillingburg Richards ‘65
Bill Riggleman ‘66
Dollie Riggleman ‘67
Richard Riggleman ‘66
Larry A. Saville
Denny Shingleton ‘66
Leslie Shoemaker Sr. ‘65
Diana (Judy) Teaford ‘67
Gary Wagoner ‘66
James Whetzel ‘67
Philip Whitacre ‘66
Anonymous Donation
Cyndy Parker Kitchen ‘66
Becky J. Fuller – In Memory of Gary D. Fuller ‘68
