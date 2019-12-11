Hampshire Trojan Scarf
The Hampshire boys soccer team is selling scarves. These are 62” long x 7” wide. Made with premium HD Knit. Perfect for Trojan fans of all sports – not sport specific. These are double sided with Hampshire on one side and Trojans on the other. Scarves are $20 each. Contact a member of the boys soccer team to get your scarf before Christmas.
Paw Paw girls basketball loses to Union 56-10
Trista Abrell led the Pirates 6 points, 5 rebounds
Addison Ross added 2 points, 10 rebounds
Marsity Crosco added 2 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals
Pirates return to action Thursday when they travel to Hyndman, PA.
CBMS girls basketball mashes Moorefield 56-19
Izzy Blomquist 36 points (six 3-pointers), 6 assists and 10 steals
Jaden Kerns 4 points
Daniella Knight 5 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 steals
Dakota Strawderman 10 points and 6 rebounds
Jaleigh Dixon 1 point
CB record 1-0
CBMS boys basketball faces Pendleton, Warm Springs
A Team: CBMS 36 vs Pendleton 47
B Team: CBMS 28 vs Pendleton 32
A Team: CBMS 50 vs Warm Springs 45
B Team: CBMS 18 vs Warm Springs 31
RMS girls drop a pair of games
Romney 15 vs Warm Springs 47
Romney 8 vs Moorefield 35
Potomac State girls basketball (2-4) drops road game at CCBC Essex
Essex, Md. – Jalynn Montgomery scored a season high 30 points, but it wasn’t enough as the WVU Potomac Sate College women fell to CCBC Essex 100-71 Saturday afternoon at Essex in their Region XX Division II match up.
