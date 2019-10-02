SUNRISE SUMMIT — The Hampshire girls soccer squad kept their undefeated season intact last week as they defeated Southern 4-0 and Jefferson 6-1 to improve to (11-0-1).
Against Jefferson, the Trojans dismantled the Cougars’ defense with relentless pressure up front. Nicki Mcmanamay and Camryn Downs scored 2 goals, while Morgan Pyles and Emma ‘Speed’ Shreve each netted 1.
With the victory, Hampshire inches closer to securing homefield advantage for the sectional playoffs and their destiny lies in their hands; however, there is still 1 more game against Washington and Jefferson remaining on the schedule.
The Trojans took a trip to Oakland and hammered the horned sheep 4-0 as Cali Kobasiar picked up the clean sheet in net as Hampshire held Southern to just 2 shots all game long.
The Trojans are giving up less than 1 goal per game (0.83 to be exact), which is simply amazing 12 games into the season.
Hampshire Head Coach Troy Crane talked about the outstanding defense.
“Team defense is the key to everything we do,” explained Crane.
“Our pressure ignites our offense. Our style defensively only works if all our starters and bench players buy in 100%. With that being said, we do have some key standout defenders. Morgan Pyles, Hannah Ault, Emma Shreve, Angela Fagga and Savannah Garrett are elite defenders.”
Another noticeable player on the defensive end is Maggie Slocum.
“She has developed her game to another level this year, and at this point she is having an MVP type season,” said Crane.
With the winning streak hanging overhead, the team has yet to succumb to the pressure of keeping the streak alive, and instead has used it as a motivating factor.
“I can see at this point in the season that our seniors have definitely intensified their efforts, focus and care.”
The hardest part of keeping the winning streak alive is the gauntlet of a schedule that faces the Trojans in the next 9 days, as the team plays 5 games starting with Keyser last night, Musselman on Thursday, Allegany on Saturday, Washington on Monday, and then Northern Garrett next Wednesday.
In order to survive this brutal stretch of games, the team will rely on its depth.
“Our bench play has been fantastic this year and once again we will lean on them heavily to make it through this stretch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.